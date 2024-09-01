Tennis

US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics

The top-ranked Jannik Sinner coasted through to the US Open 2024 round of 16 on Saturday (August 31, 2024), registering a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Chris O’Connell in less than two hours. The 23-year-old from Italy won the first five games and 21 of the first 29 points to make his intentions clear, avoiding any upset like the ones Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz faced earlier. Later, fifth seed Daniil Medvedev too won his third-round match in straight sets, beating Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open Tennis Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after defeating Christopher O'Connell, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

1/9
Christopher OConnell
Christopher O'Connell Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, shakes hands with Christopher O'Connell, of Australia, after winning their third-round match of U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/9
Jannik Sinner, of Italy
Jannik Sinner, of Italy Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, hits autographed balls into the crowd after defeating Christopher O'Connell, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/9
Christopher OConnell, of Australia
Christopher O'Connell, of Australia Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Christopher O'Connell, of Australia, reacts after losing a point to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/9
US Open Tennis Championships
US Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Christopher O'Connell, of Australia, serves to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/9
US Open Tennis Championships
US Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Flavio Cobolli, of Italy, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. 2024.

6/9
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Daniil Medvedev, right, of Russia, greets Flavio Cobolli, of Italy, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. 2024.

7/9
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Flavio Cobolli, of Italy, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. 2024.

8/9
US Open Tennis Championships
US Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Flavio Cobolli, of Italy, returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. 2024.

9/9
US Open Tennis Championships
US Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Flavio Cobolli, of Italy, reacts after scoring a point against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. 2024.

