Tennis

US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics

The top-ranked Jannik Sinner coasted through to the US Open 2024 round of 16 on Saturday (August 31, 2024), registering a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Chris O’Connell in less than two hours. The 23-year-old from Italy won the first five games and 21 of the first 29 points to make his intentions clear, avoiding any upset like the ones Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz faced earlier. Later, fifth seed Daniil Medvedev too won his third-round match in straight sets, beating Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.