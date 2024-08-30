Tennis

US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics

Jessica Pegula carried her winning momentum into the third round of the US Open 2024 after beating Sofia Kenin 7-6(4), 6-3 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. She now has won 11 of her last 12 matches, and will look to continue her form. While at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Naomi Osaka crashed out after losing to Karolina Muchova 3-6, 6-7 (5-7) in the second round at Flushing Meadows.

US Open 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, shakes hands with Naomi Osaka | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, shakes hands with Naomi Osaka, of Japan, after winning their second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/10
US Open 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka, of Japan
US Open 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka, of Japan | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/10
US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic
US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/10
US Open 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan
US Open 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/10
US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during a match against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic
US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during a match against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during a match against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/10
US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, shakes hands with Sofia Kenin, of the United States
US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, shakes hands with Sofia Kenin, of the United States | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, shakes hands with Sofia Kenin, of the United States, after winning their second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/10
US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Sofia Kenin, of the United States
US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Sofia Kenin, of the United States | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Sofia Kenin, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/10
US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against Sofia Kenin, of the United States
US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against Sofia Kenin, of the United States | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against Sofia Kenin, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/10
US Open 2024: Sofia Kenin, of the United States, wipes sweat from her face during a break between games against Jessica Pegula, of the United States
US Open 2024: Sofia Kenin, of the United States, wipes sweat from her face during a break between games against Jessica Pegula, of the United States | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Sofia Kenin, of the United States, wipes sweat from her face during a break between games against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/10
US Open 2024: Sofia Kenin, of the United States, returns a shot to Jessica Pegula, of the United States
US Open 2024: Sofia Kenin, of the United States, returns a shot to Jessica Pegula, of the United States | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Sofia Kenin, of the United States, returns a shot to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

