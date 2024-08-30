Tennis

US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics

Jessica Pegula carried her winning momentum into the third round of the US Open 2024 after beating Sofia Kenin 7-6(4), 6-3 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. She now has won 11 of her last 12 matches, and will look to continue her form. While at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Naomi Osaka crashed out after losing to Karolina Muchova 3-6, 6-7 (5-7) in the second round at Flushing Meadows.