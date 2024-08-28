Naomi Osaka, of Japan, right, shakes hands with Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, after winning their first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, waves to fans after defeating Kamilla Rakhimova, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Kamilla Rakhimova, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Kamilla Rakhimova, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Kamilla Rakhimova, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Kamilla Rakhimova, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.