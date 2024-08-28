Tennis

US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics

The top-seeded Iga Swiatek endured a fierce challenge from Kamilla Rakhimova in her opening-round match, winning in a close contest, 6-4, 7-6 (6). The 2022 champion was in danger of going to a third set and found herself down 6-3 in the tiebreaker, but she took the last five points to win the match. On the other hand, Naomi Osaka also had a special moment for her as she won her match against Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets at the US Open. This was Osaka's first victory over a top-10 player in over four years, and it was especially celebratory considering that she was dealing with mental health issues and recently returned from maternity break.

US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, of Japan, right, shakes hands with Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, right, shakes hands with Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, after winning their first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/10
US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Jelena Ostapenko during the first round of the U.S. Open
US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Jelena Ostapenko during the first round of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/10
US Open 2024: Jelena Ostapenko returns a shot to Naomi Osaka
US Open 2024: Jelena Ostapenko returns a shot to Naomi Osaka | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/10
US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka serves to Jelena Ostapenko
US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka serves to Jelena Ostapenko | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/10
US Open 2024: Jelena Ostapenko returns a shot to Naomi Osaka during the first round of the U.S. Open
US Open 2024: Jelena Ostapenko returns a shot to Naomi Osaka during the first round of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/10
US Open 2024: Iga Swiatek waves to fans after defeating Kamilla Rakhimova
US Open 2024: Iga Swiatek waves to fans after defeating Kamilla Rakhimova | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, waves to fans after defeating Kamilla Rakhimova, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/10
US Open 2024: Iga Swiatek returns a shot to Kamilla Rakhimova
US Open 2024: Iga Swiatek returns a shot to Kamilla Rakhimova | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Kamilla Rakhimova, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/10
US Open 2024: Kamilla Rakhimova returns a shot to Iga Swiatek
US Open 2024: Kamilla Rakhimova returns a shot to Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Kamilla Rakhimova, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/10
US Open 2024: Iga Swiatek serves to Kamilla Rakhimova during the first round of the U.S. Open
US Open 2024: Iga Swiatek serves to Kamilla Rakhimova during the first round of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Kamilla Rakhimova, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/10
US Open 2024: Kamilla Rakhimova returns a shot to Iga Swiatek during the first round of the U.S. Open
US Open 2024: Kamilla Rakhimova returns a shot to Iga Swiatek during the first round of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Kamilla Rakhimova, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England's Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket At 37
  2. IPL's Impact Player Rule Gives More Value For Strategy, Makes The Game Fairer, Says Ravi Ashwin
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  4. ICC Chairman-Elect Jay Shah Bats For Test Cricket, Wants Longer Format To 'Remain Priority'
  5. IPL 2025: Zaheer Khan Set To Join LSG As Mentor - Report
Football News
  1. Claudio Bravo Chile Goalkeeper Hangs Up Boots At 41 After Storied Career
  2. Brighton Take Summer Spending Beyond $250M By Signing Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu
  3. Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final: Vishal Kaith Hero As MBSG Advance To Final
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo One Shy Of 900 Career Goals: When Is Al-Nassr Forward's Next Match?
  5. Manchester City's Masterplan: Liam And Noel Gallagher To Reunite Oasis After Years
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  2. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  3. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Mackenzie McDonald, US Open: World No. 1 Overcomes Opponent After First-Set Scare
  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Jelena Ostapenko, Us Open: Japanese Star Downs The Opponent For Rare Top-10 Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  2. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  3. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  4. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  5. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: Mamata Slams BJP, Says 'They Don't Want Justice'; Party Workers Vandalise Police Barricades
  2. 'Hello Anuj, This Is Jaipur Police': Cops Rescue Kidnapped Youth From Himachal, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
  3. Pak-Based Terrorist Farhatullah Ghori Asks Followers To Plan Train Derailments In India
  4. Bengal Bandh: BJP's Strike Call, Protests & Clashes Across Kolkata
  5. 'Bail Is Rule, Jail Exception': SC Says This Applies To Money Laundering Cases As Well
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  2. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
  3. Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth
  4. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
  5. Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Body Of Gazi TV Journalist Sarah Rahanuma Found Floating In Lake, Probe On
  2. Maldives: Muizzu Claims Oppositing Trying To Stage 'Financial Coup'
  3. Middle East Tensions: 9 Killed In Israeli Raids Across West Bank; Will Win War Against Terror, Says Israel's Official
  4. Pakistani Woman's Smile After Killing Two In Car Accident Sparks Outrage | Video
  5. US Military Open To Escorting Philippine Ships In South China Sea: Official
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: Mamata Slams BJP, Says 'They Don't Want Justice'; Party Workers Vandalise Police Barricades
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists