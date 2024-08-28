Tennis

US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics

The top-seeded Iga Swiatek endured a fierce challenge from Kamilla Rakhimova in her opening-round match, winning in a close contest, 6-4, 7-6 (6). The 2022 champion was in danger of going to a third set and found herself down 6-3 in the tiebreaker, but she took the last five points to win the match. On the other hand, Naomi Osaka also had a special moment for her as she won her match against Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets at the US Open. This was Osaka's first victory over a top-10 player in over four years, and it was especially celebratory considering that she was dealing with mental health issues and recently returned from maternity break.