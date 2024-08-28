Tennis

US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics

Day two of the US Open saw some top seeds survive close calls in their opening matches, despite a relatively upset-free day. Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 3 seed, faced a minor setback in the second set against qualifier Li Tu of Australia but ultimately prevailed in four sets (6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1). On the other hand World Number 1, Jannik Sinner overcame a sluggish start to secure his first victory since being embroiled in a doping controversy. The Italian battled back from a set down to defeat Mackenzie McDonald in four sets (2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2) and advance to the second round of the US Open.