Paris Games 2024: Zheng Qinwen Scripts History - In Pics

Zheng Qwinen claimed China’s first tennis singles gold medal in Olympic history by defeating Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2, 6-3 in the 2024 Paris Games women’s final Saturday. The 21-year-old Zheng displayed the same powerful serves and groundstrokes she used to eliminate No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and now has the biggest title of her career. This, though, could make her a real star in her country. International Tennis Hall of Fame member Li Na is the only Chinese player to win a Grand Slam singles title — at the 2011 French Open and 2014 Australian Open — and served as inspiration for Zheng when she was a kid learning the sport.

Paris Olympics Tennis: Zheng Qinwen AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

China's Zheng Qinwen bites her gold medal after defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic during the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Tennis: Donna Vekic
Paris Olympics Tennis: Donna Vekic Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Croatia's Donna Vekic shows her silver medal after losing to China's Zheng Qinwen in the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Tennis 2024
Paris Olympics Tennis 2024 Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Poland's Iga Swiatek, right, bronze medalist, Croatia's Donna Vekic, left, silver medalist, and gold medalist China's Zheng Qinwen pose on the podium after the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Games 2024: Zheng Qinwen
Paris Olympics Games 2024: Zheng Qinwen Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

China's Zheng Qinwen holds her national flag after defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic during the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Games Tennis 2024: Zheng Qinwen
Paris Olympics Games Tennis 2024: Zheng Qinwen Photo: AP/Andy Wong

China's Zheng Qinwen celebrates after defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic during the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Olympics Games
2024 Paris Olympics Games Photo: AP/Andy Wong

China's Zheng Qinwen celebrates as she defeats Croatia's Donna Vekic during the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Donna Vekic Paris Olympics Games
Donna Vekic Paris Olympics Games Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Croatia's Donna Vekic looks down as she plays China's Zheng Qinwen during the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Supporters of China's Zheng Qinwen display a Chinese flag as she plays Croatia's Donna Vekic during the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Croatias Donna Vekic
Croatia's Donna Vekic Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Croatia's Donna Vekic stretches to return the ball to China's Zheng Qinwen during the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Chinas Zheng Qinwen
China's Zheng Qinwen Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

China's Zheng Qinwen returns the ball to Croatia's Donna Vekic during the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

