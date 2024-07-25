Tennis

Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Train At Roland Garros - In Pics

Tennis superstars descended on the hallowed Roland Garros courts, ahead of the start of their competition at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Spanish legend Rafael Nadal and his heir apparent Carlos Alcaraz, as well as Serbian titan Novak Djokovic practised at the familiar clay courts of the French capital to re-familiarize themselves with the conditions. The tennis event starts in Paris on July 27.