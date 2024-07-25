Tennis

Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong

Muir, who came second in the 1,500m in Tokyo three years ago, will again compete this year in the hopes of sealing a first gold medal in Paris

Laura Muir, Andy Murray, Paris Olympic Games 2024
Laura Muir labelled Andy Murray as 'inspirational' ahead of the Paris Olympics
info_icon

Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir described fellow Team GB member Andy Murray as "inspirational" ahead of the Paris Games. (More Tennis News)

Muir, who came second in the 1,500m in Tokyo three years ago, will again compete this year in the hopes of sealing a first gold medal in Paris. 

Three-time grand slam winner Murray has confirmed he will retire from tennis after the Games, having previously won gold on two occasions.

The Scot's first Games appearance was in Beijing in 2008, losing in straight sets to Lu Yen-hsun in the first round.

Andy Murray is retiring from tennis - null
Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics

BY Stats Perform

Four years later, Murray triumphed on home soil by beating Roger Federer at London 2012, beating the Swiss in straight sets in the final.

The Briton became the first male tennis player to win two Olympic singles titles when he beat Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro at Rio 2016.

Murray withdrew from the singles event at the most recent grand slam at Wimbledon, competing in the doubles alongside brother Jamie but going out in the first round.

Dan Evans will partner Murray in the doubles in Paris, with Muir praising the Scot's influence both on and off the court across his 19-year professional career. 

"I think it's just he's been at the top for so long, and it's just been so nice to see him progress through everything," Muir told Stats Perform. 

"He's had so many hard times and he's come back and he's fought so hard and he's been so patient and such a big sportsmanship person at the same time.

"I think he's just hugely inspirational, not just in the sport of tennis but through Scottish sports and also lots of other sports on the team as well.

"Just to see someone fight for so long and do so well, it's been so nice to see.

"So it'll be such a shame that we won't see more of him to come, but it's just so nice to be able to finish it with the Olympics - he's hugely inspirational person both on and off the court."

Fellow 1,500m hopeful Jake Wightman, who finished 10th at the Tokyo games, echoed Muir's words on Murray's glittering career. 

"I think probably him winning Wimbledon for the first time is like a iconic moment within my sporting history, just because I'd watched Wimbledon most years and never seen a Brit perform anywhere near that level," Wightman told Stats Perform. 

"You'd obviously had Tim Henman going to a certain point, but it had been an era of just watching [Rafael] Nadal and Federer for a long time battling it out.

"So to see somebody in Britain, a British athlete, being able to go and do that was, I think, something that we may not see for a long time."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. England Cricket: ENG Pacer Jofra Archer Sets His Sight On Ashes As Pacer Aims For Test Return In 2025
  5. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: SL-W Beat THAI-W By 10 Wickets In Dambulla
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Canada Send Two Staff Members Home Following Drone Incident
  2. Argentina 1-2 Morocco, Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: MOR Defeat ARG Amidst Crowd Trouble
  3. ARG 1-2 MAR, Paris Olympic Football Games 2024: VAR Disallows Medina's Goal As Morocco Win Fan-Troubled Match
  4. Arsenal Vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFC Vs BOU Friendly Match in India?
  5. Paris Games 2024: Olympics Espionage As Canada Women's Football Coach To Step Aside After Drone Incident
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  4. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
  5. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP To Hold "Day-And-Night" Dharna In Karnataka Assembly, Council Over No Discussion On MUDA 'Scam'
  2. Pune: Lonavala Schools Closed Till July 26 Due To Heavy Rains
  3. Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Sex Abuse Case Rejected
  4. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Body Of Missing Sailor Found; Efforts Underway To Fix Warship
  5. 'Not Mataji, She's Like Your Daughter': Jagdeep Dhankar Corrects Kharge In Rajya Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police
  2. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  3. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  4. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  5. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
US News
  1. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  2. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  3. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
  4. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  5. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
World News
  1. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  2. Hadi Matar, Man Who Attacked Salman Rushdie, Charged With Supporting Hezbollah
  3. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  4. Israeli PM Netanyahu US Visit 'A Bad Omen,' Says Hamas Leader Ahead Of Congress Address
  5. 'Move Back To India': Khalistani Extremist Pannun Warns Indian-Canadian MP After Temple Defacement
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Sports News July 24 Highlights: Spain Beat Uzbekistan 2-1; Argentina Lose To Morocco 1-2 In Paris Olympics 1st Round Football Games
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal