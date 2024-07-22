Tennis

Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics

Rafael Nadal’s winning run at the clay-court Nordea Open ended Sunday when the Spaniard was beaten by Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-2 in the final on Sunday. The seventh-seeded Portuguese player broke the Nadal serve five times on his way to a first ATP tour victory. It was Nadal’s first final since the 2022 French Open. Nadal was playing at the tournament in Sweden for the first time since he won the title as a 19-year-old in 2005 as he prepares for the Olympic tournament on clay at Roland Garros in Paris.

Nuno Borges vs Rafael Nadal Photo: Bjoern Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP

Portugal's Nuno Borges kisses the trophy after winning the singles final of the Nordea Open tennis tournament against Spain's Rafael Nadal in Bastad, Sweden.

1/6
Rafael Nadal vs Nuno Borges
Rafael Nadal vs Nuno Borges Photo: Bjoern Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP

Portugal's Nuno Borges, left, hugs Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, after winning the singles final of the Nordea Open tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

2/6
Swedish Open 2024 Tennis Final
Swedish Open 2024 Tennis Final Photo: Bjoern Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP

Portugal's Nuno Borges celebrates winning the singles final of the Nordea Open tennis tournament against Spain's Rafael Nadal in Bastad, Sweden.

3/6
Spains Rafael Nadal
Spain's Rafael Nadal Photo: Bjoern Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves the ball to Portugal's Nuno Borges during the singles final of the Nordea Open tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

4/6
Nordea Open Tennis Tournament
Nordea Open Tennis Tournament Photo: Bjoern Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP

Portugal's Nuno Borges returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the singles final of the Nordea Open tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

5/6
Nordea Open Tennis Tournament 2024
Nordea Open Tennis Tournament 2024 Photo: Bjoern Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP

Portugal's Nuno Borges returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the singles final of the Nordea Open tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

6/6
Nordea Open
Nordea Open Bjoern Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Portugal's Nuno Borges during the singles final of the Nordea Open tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

