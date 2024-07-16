Tennis

Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics

Rafael Nadal won a match at the Swedish Open after a gap of 19 years, winning a men’s doubles match at the event on Monday. The Spaniard teamed up with Casper Ruud to notch a 6-1, 6-4 win over second seeds Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Reyes-Varela on Monday afternoon at the Swedish Open. Competing at the ATP 250 for the first time since he lifted the singles title as a 19-year-old in 2005, Nadal immediately looked at home on the Swedish clay. The 22-time major champion Nadal and the No. 9 in the ATP Rankings Ruud will take on Mariano Navone and Cameron Norrie or Theo Arribage and Roman Safiullin in the second round.

Spain's Rafael Nadal | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Spain's Rafael Nadal sign autographs after his and Norway's Casper Ruud's round of 16 double match against Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez and Argentina's Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden.

2/7
Rafael Nadal sign autographs
Rafael Nadal sign autographs | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Spain's Rafael Nadal signs autographs after his and Norway's Casper Ruud's round of 16 double match against Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez and Argentina's Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden.

3/7
Norways Casper Ruud and Spains Rafael Nadal
Norway's Casper Ruud and Spain's Rafael Nadal | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, and Norway's Casper Ruud's celebrate as they won the round of 16 double match against Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez and Argentina's Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden.

4/7
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud celebrate their victory
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud celebrate their victory | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, and Norway's Casper Ruud's celebrate as they won the round of 16 double match against Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez and Argentina's Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden.

5/7
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud during round of 16 double match at Nordea Open ATP
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud during round of 16 double match at Nordea Open ATP | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Spain's Rafael Nadal, left, and Norway's Casper Ruud's talks during the round of 16 double match against Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez and Argentina's Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden.

6/7
Rafael Nadal play a shot during Nordea Open ATP tournamen
Rafael Nadal play a shot during Nordea Open ATP tournamen | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Spain's Rafael Nadal, left, and Norway's Casper Ruud's play a shot during the round of 16 double match against Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez and Argentina's Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden.

7/7
Spains Rafael Nadal in action
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his and Norway's Casper Ruud's round of 16 double match against Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez and Argentina's Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  3. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displaying In Stadiums: Report
  4. Why Para Shuttler Manasi Blasted Bhajji, Raina, Yuvi - 'Disability' Controversy Explained
  5. PCB Appoints Australia's Tony Hemming As Chief Curator For Two Years
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  2. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  4. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Swedish Open 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter; PM Modi Likely To Address UNGA Session On Sept 26
  2. After Modi Meets Putin, US Calls On India To 'Utilise' Ties With Russia To End 'Illegal' War On Ukraine
  3. Congress Leaders' 'Political Decisions' Assassinated Them, Claims Malviya; Grand Old Party Slams 'BJP Buffoons'
  4. A Muslim Woman's Right To Maintenance: From Shah Bano Case To Now
  5. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
Entertainment News
  1. 'I Went Through Fire To Get Here': Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Life After Divorce From Naga Chaitanya And Myositis Diagnosis
  2. Asha Parekh Opens Up On Marriage Rumours With Shammi Kapoor, Addresses Her Strained Relationship With Shatrughan Sinha
  3. Ramesh Taurani Shares Big Update About 'Soldier 2', Confirms Sequel Will Start Shoot In 2025
  4. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  5. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance? Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  2. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  3. Paris: Soldier Patrolling For Olympic Games 2024 Stabbed, Out Of Danger
  4. Who Is JD Vance? Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  5. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance? Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player