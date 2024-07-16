Spain's Rafael Nadal sign autographs after his and Norway's Casper Ruud's round of 16 double match against Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez and Argentina's Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden.
Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, and Norway's Casper Ruud's celebrate as they won the round of 16 double match against Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez and Argentina's Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden.
Spain's Rafael Nadal, left, and Norway's Casper Ruud's talks during the round of 16 double match against Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez and Argentina's Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden.
Spain's Rafael Nadal, left, and Norway's Casper Ruud's play a shot during the round of 16 double match against Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez and Argentina's Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden.
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his and Norway's Casper Ruud's round of 16 double match against Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez and Argentina's Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden.