Tennis

Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics

Rafael Nadal won a match at the Swedish Open after a gap of 19 years, winning a men’s doubles match at the event on Monday. The Spaniard teamed up with Casper Ruud to notch a 6-1, 6-4 win over second seeds Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Reyes-Varela on Monday afternoon at the Swedish Open. Competing at the ATP 250 for the first time since he lifted the singles title as a 19-year-old in 2005, Nadal immediately looked at home on the Swedish clay. The 22-time major champion Nadal and the No. 9 in the ATP Rankings Ruud will take on Mariano Navone and Cameron Norrie or Theo Arribage and Roman Safiullin in the second round.