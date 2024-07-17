Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16

The Olympic-bound Sumit Nagal stunned the native player Elias Ymer 6-4 6-3 in the round of 32. With this victory, Nagal cimbed to a career-high ranking of 68 in the ATP singles men's chart. He also became the best-ranked Indian singles player, currently. The Indian has won four ATP Challenger titles since 2023. At the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 he cliamed his fourth title on clay.