Tennis

Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming of Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone, Swedish Open round of 16 match

Sumit Nagal, Swedish Open 2024 X Nordea Open
Sumit Nagal in action at the Swedish Open Round of 32 match. Photo: X | Nordea Open
info_icon

Sumit Nagal and Marione Navone will lock horns in the Round of 16 at the 2024 Swedish Open on July 18, Thursday at the Bastad Tennis Stadium.  (More Tennis News)

The Olympic-bound Sumit Nagal stunned the native player Elias Ymer 6-4 6-3 in the round of 32. With this victory, Nagal cimbed to a career-high ranking of 68 in the ATP singles men's chart. He also became the best-ranked Indian singles player, currently. The Indian has won four ATP Challenger titles since 2023. At the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 he cliamed his fourth title on clay.

Meanwhile, the Argentinian Mariano Navone, world ranked 36th from, advanced to the round of 16 with a bye. He and Cameron Norrie suffered a defeat in the men's doubles event, losing 6-3, 6-2 to Theo Aribage and Roman Safiullin on Tuesday in Bastad.

When is Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone, Swedish Open 2024 Round of 16?

The Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone, Swedish Open 2024 Round of 16 match will be played on Thursday, July 18 at the Bastad Tennis Stadium.

*Match start timing is not yet confirmed, will be updated here soon.

Where to watch Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone, Swedish Open 2024 Round of 16?

The Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone, Swedish Open 2024 Round of 16 match will not be telecast live in India. The Live streaming for the same will be available on Tennis TV.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, Trent Bridge Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Match?
  2. Thailand At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  3. New Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Bids Emotional Goodbye To KKR Fans - Video
  4. New Zealand Men's Cricket Team To Host England, Sri Lanka And Pakistan In Jam Packed Home Season - Check Full Schedule
  5. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Captain To Miss Two Matches For Inter Miami After Copa America Injury
  2. Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On ENG Managerial Career, Says Ex-Teammate
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
  4. France Football Federation To File Complaint Against Argentina For Alleged Racist Celebratory Chants
  5. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  5. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: List Of Indian Athletes Going To Olympics Out; Security Upped Across States For Muharram
  2. 'Forgive Me': Thief Regrets Stealing From Iconic Marathi Poet Narayan Surve's House, Returns Valuables
  3. Karnataka Reservation: State Approves Bill Mandating 100% Quota for Kannadigas In Private Firms
  4. 600 Openings, 25,000 Candidates: Air India's Job Offer At Mumbai Airport Sparks Stampede Scare
  5. Three Minor Boys, Who Raped 8-Year-Old Girl In Andhra, Tried Re-Creating Porn Scene
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Ramesh Narayan Reacts To Criticism At 'Manorathangal' Event, Richa Chadha Shares Pics From Maternity Shoot
  2. Hina Khan Says She Is 'Constantly In Pain' Amid Breast Cancer Battle
  3. Emma Roberts Celebrates Engagement With Cody John: Putting This Here Before My Mom Tells Everyone
  4. Joe Manganiello Quashes Sofia Vergara's Claim That He Wanted Kids In Their Marriage
  5. Richa Chadha Shares Pics From Maternity Shoot With Ali Fazal With A Heartfelt Note, Turns Off Comments
US News
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  3. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  5. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
World News
  1. Bangladesh Schools, Colleges Shut Amid Student Protests Over 'War Heroes' Quota | All You Need To Know
  2. 6 People Dead In Suspected Cyanide Poisoning In Luxury Bangkok Hotel, Thai PM Orders Probe
  3. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  4. Toronto Floods: Torrential Rains Over Canada's Largest City Shut Down Highways, Roads And Electricity
  5. Europe Heatwave: Southern Europe Faces 'Hellishly Hot' Weather As Temperatures Cross 40 Degrees
Latest Stories
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. UP: Man Sets His Mother On Fire Inside Police Station In Aligarh, Then Records Video
  3. Oman Mosque Attack: 6 Dead After Shooting Near Mosque In Muscat, ISIS Claims Responsibility
  4. India News LIVE: List Of Indian Athletes Going To Olympics Out; Security Upped Across States For Muharram
  5. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  6. Sports News Today LIVE: Rafael Nadal-Casper Ruud In Men's Doubles Action; Countdown To Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Maharashtra: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party Amid Buzz Of Return To Sharad Pawar Fold
  8. Ramesh Narayan REACTS After Facing Backlash For 'Snubbing' Actor Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch