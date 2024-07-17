Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16

Sumit Nagal and Marione Navone will lock horns in the Round of 16 at the 2024 Swedish Open on July 18, Thursday at the Bastad Tennis Stadium. (More Tennis News)
The Olympic-bound Sumit Nagal stunned the native player Elias Ymer 6-4 6-3 in the round of 32. With this victory, Nagal cimbed to a career-high ranking of 68 in the ATP singles men's chart. He also became the best-ranked Indian singles player, currently. The Indian has won four ATP Challenger titles since 2023. At the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 he cliamed his fourth title on clay.
Meanwhile, the Argentinian Mariano Navone, world ranked 36th from, advanced to the round of 16 with a bye. He and Cameron Norrie suffered a defeat in the men's doubles event, losing 6-3, 6-2 to Theo Aribage and Roman Safiullin on Tuesday in Bastad.
When is Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone, Swedish Open 2024 Round of 16?
The Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone, Swedish Open 2024 Round of 16 match will be played on Thursday, July 18 at the Bastad Tennis Stadium.
*Match start timing is not yet confirmed, will be updated here soon.
Where to watch Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone, Swedish Open 2024 Round of 16?
The Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone, Swedish Open 2024 Round of 16 match will not be telecast live in India. The Live streaming for the same will be available on Tennis TV.