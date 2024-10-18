Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole

Rafael Nadal is looking forward to playing Novak Djokovic one last time when they meet in the third-place play-off of the 6 Kings Slam exhibition event on Saturday. (More Tennis News)
The Spaniard lost to his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets on Thursday and was applauded off after the defeat in what is his penultimate tournament.
However, it has teed up one final meeting between the great rivals, who are the only male players to have faced each other 60 times in the Open Era.
They last met in the second round at the Paris Olympics, with the Serb coming out on top, earning his 31st win despite Nadal's late fightback.
At the time, that looked to be their last dance, but Nadal is excited to go head-to-head with him once again.
"To have Novak in front [of me], it's like a nostalgic thing," said Nadal, who has won 29 of his 60 meetings with Djokovic.
"Playing against Novak has always been a big challenge, [he is] a great rival. He is a player who has always pushed me to the highest level, taken me to the limit.
"We've played each other a lot, so it'll be fun to play each other again one more time in this match. Hopefully, we can create a good show and good level of entertainment."
Nadal will play his final tournament at the Davis Cup Finals next month, where he will represent Spain in Malaga.
It will mark the end of a glittering career in which he won 22 singles grand slam titles, with only Margaret Court, Novak Djokovic (24 each), and Serena Williams (23) winning more across the ATP and WTA.
The 38-year-old also ended 13 different years in the top two of the ATP World Rankings, more than any other player throughout the Open Era.
Nadal is set to play in the doubles at the Davis Cup but is still undecided whether or not he will compete in the singles.
"Emotionally, I'm sure I'll be ready. Physically and in terms of tennis level, there remains a month left to prepare," he added.
"I will try to be in good shape to help the team to win. If I don't feel ready for the singles, I'll be the first one to say.
"Be 100% sure, I will not be on court if I don't feel ready to win my match."