Tennis

Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic last met in the second round at the Paris Olympics, with the Serb coming out on top. At the time, that looked to be their last dance, but Nadal is excited to go head-to-head with Djokovic once again

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal
info_icon

Rafael Nadal is looking forward to playing Novak Djokovic one last time when they meet in the third-place play-off of the 6 Kings Slam exhibition event on Saturday. (More Tennis News)

The Spaniard lost to his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets on Thursday and was applauded off after the defeat in what is his penultimate tournament.

However, it has teed up one final meeting between the great rivals, who are the only male players to have faced each other 60 times in the Open Era.

They last met in the second round at the Paris Olympics, with the Serb coming out on top, earning his 31st win despite Nadal's late fightback.

At the time, that looked to be their last dance, but Nadal is excited to go head-to-head with him once again.

"To have Novak in front [of me], it's like a nostalgic thing," said Nadal, who has won 29 of his 60 meetings with Djokovic.

"Playing against Novak has always been a big challenge, [he is] a great rival. He is a player who has always pushed me to the highest level, taken me to the limit.

"We've played each other a lot, so it'll be fun to play each other again one more time in this match. Hopefully, we can create a good show and good level of entertainment."

Nadal will play his final tournament at the Davis Cup Finals next month, where he will represent Spain in Malaga.

It will mark the end of a glittering career in which he won 22 singles grand slam titles, with only Margaret Court, Novak Djokovic (24 each), and Serena Williams (23) winning more across the ATP and WTA.

The 38-year-old also ended 13 different years in the top two of the ATP World Rankings, more than any other player throughout the Open Era.

Nadal is set to play in the doubles at the Davis Cup but is still undecided whether or not he will compete in the singles.

"Emotionally, I'm sure I'll be ready. Physically and in terms of tennis level, there remains a month left to prepare," he added.

"I will try to be in good shape to help the team to win. If I don't feel ready for the singles, I'll be the first one to say.

"Be 100% sure, I will not be on court if I don't feel ready to win my match."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 1: Sai Sudharsan Double Ton Puts TN In Command Against Delhi
  2. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Blackcaps Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Data Debrief: Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan Restores India Hope
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Chhetri Starts On The Bench At Sree Kanteerava In Table Toppers Clash
  2. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
  3. Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool: Homegrown Hero Initially Found Anfield Role 'Intimidating'
  4. East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League: How To Watch ISL Kolkata Derby, Bodo Match On TV And Online
  5. Lauren James Injury Update: Chelsea To Assess Forward In London, Reveals Sonia Bompastor
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  4. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
  2. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
  3. Bittersweet Symphony: The Legacy of Ratan Tata
  4. India, Pak, Ethiopia Among 5 Countries With Largest Number Of People Living In Poverty: UN
  5. Rajasthan Bypolls: For Congress, Alliance Worries In A High Stakes Battle
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  2. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  3. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  4. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
  5. 'Yahya Sinwar Wasn't That Day's Target': How Israel Found Hamas Leader By Chance
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3