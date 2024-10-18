Tennis

Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic last met in the second round at the Paris Olympics, with the Serb coming out on top. At the time, that looked to be their last dance, but Nadal is excited to go head-to-head with Djokovic once again