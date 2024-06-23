Queen's Club Championship Final: Tommy Paul Races To Title With Straight-Sets Win

Tommy Paul claimed his first title on grass with a straight-sets victory over Lorenzo Musetti at the Queen's Championship on Sunday. (More Tennis News)
It took the American just 88 minutes to get his 6-1 7-6 (10-8) win after a front-footed, aggressive approach.
Paul cruised through the opening set but looked like he might be forced into a decider after failing to serve out the match at 5-4.
The Italian edged them into a tie-break, but Paul rallied from 1-4 down to get his hands on the title.
His 27th tour-level win of the season also ensured he will surpass Taylor Fritz to become the American number one for the first time in his career on Monday.
Data Debrief: Paul hits cruise control
It was a dominant performance from Paul throughout Queen's as he only dropped a single set on his way to capturing his third ATP Tour title.
On Sunday, he made just six unforced errors as he came out on top in his first-ever meeting with Musetti.