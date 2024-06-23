Tennis

Queen's Club Championship Final: Tommy Paul Races To Title With Straight-Sets Win

Tommy Paul's 27th tour-level win of the season also ensured he will surpass Taylor Fritz to become the American number one for the first time in his career on Monday

Tommy Paul wins Queen's Championship
Tommy Paul claimed his first title on grass with a straight-sets victory over Lorenzo Musetti at the Queen's Championship on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

It took the American just 88 minutes to get his 6-1 7-6 (10-8) win after a front-footed, aggressive approach.

Paul cruised through the opening set but looked like he might be forced into a decider after failing to serve out the match at 5-4.

The Italian edged them into a tie-break, but Paul rallied from 1-4 down to get his hands on the title.

His 27th tour-level win of the season also ensured he will surpass Taylor Fritz to become the American number one for the first time in his career on Monday.

Data Debrief: Paul hits cruise control

It was a dominant performance from Paul throughout Queen's as he only dropped a single set on his way to capturing his third ATP Tour title.

On Sunday, he made just six unforced errors as he came out on top in his first-ever meeting with Musetti.

