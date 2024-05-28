Tennis

Novak Djokovic Vs Pierre Herbert, French Open 2024 1st Round Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch

(AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball during a training session at the Roland Garros Stadium, Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Paris. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
The 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will take on the native Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round of the 2024 French Open on May 28, Tuesday at Court Philippe-Chatrier. (More Tennis News)

The world No.1 Novak is coming on the back of a defeat at the Geneva Open semi-final played on May 24. He lost the match against Thomas Machac 6-4, 0-6, 6-1, however, it remained one of the best finishes of the year as the Serbian is yet to battle in the summit clash so far. At the Australian Open 2024, Djokovic ended his run in the semis

The clay court of the French Open that witnessed Rafael Nadal bidding farewell in the first round might bring the winning momentum back for Djokovic who has won the tournament three times before in - 2016, 2021, and 2023. Besides, he holds a positive 331-76 record on clay courts.

On the other hand, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, ranked no. 142, holds a 5-7 record on clay courts. He suffered a loss at the Lyon Open on May 18, ending his run in the qualification at the hands of Javier Barranco Cosano  7-6(5) 4-6 7-5. Herbert's best result at the French Open is the third round finish in 2018.

Novak Djokovic Vs Pierre Herbert, Head to Head

Matches Played - 1

Novak Djokovic Wins - 1

Pierre Herbert Wins - 0

When is Novak Djokovic Vs Pierre Herbert, French Open 2024 First Round?

Novak Djokovic and Pierre Herbert will fight against each other in the first-round of the French Open on May 28, Tuesday at 11:45 PM IST.

Where to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Pierre Herbert, French Open 2024 First Round?

