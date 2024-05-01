Tennis

Madrid Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Bids Emotional Farewell After Loss - In Pics

Rafael Nadal had to pause for a few moments, visibly emotional, while addressing the crowd after his loss in the fourth round at the Madrid Open. As chants of “Rafa, Rafa, Rafa” echoed around, the five-time champion in Madrid made a farewell speech following a 7-5, 6-4 loss Tuesday to the 31st-ranked Jiri Lehecka. It was likely his last official match at the tournament in the Spanish capital. After the match, tournament organizers unfurled five banners for each of Nadal’s titles in Madrid — 2005, ‘10, ’13, ‘14 and ’17. They also showed a video of his highlights, as his wife and sister shed tears in the stands. Nadal had not lost to a player ranked outside the top 20 on clay since falling to Pablo Cuevas in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro. He was seeking his 60th win in Madrid and the 100th ATP 1000 quarterfinal of his career.