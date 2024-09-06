Tennis

Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula fought back from a precarious position to prevail over Karolina Muchova and book a US Open final meeting with Aryna Sabalenka on Friday (September 6, 2024). Pegula rallied from a set and a break down to win the last-four contest 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 and seal her berth in a long-awaited first Grand Slam semi-final. The 30-year-old's win means that both the men's and women's final will feature an American, the first time that has happened at a Major since 2009 Wimbledon.

US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, shakes hands with Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, shakes hands with Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, after winning their semifinal match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/8
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Karolina Muchova
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/8
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts in the third set Karolina Muchova
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts in the third set Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts in the third set Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/8
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts against Jessica Pegula
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts against Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/8
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Jessica Pegula
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/8
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York

7/8
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/8
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, serves to Jessica Pegula
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, serves to Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, serves to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

