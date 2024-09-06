Tennis

Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula fought back from a precarious position to prevail over Karolina Muchova and book a US Open final meeting with Aryna Sabalenka on Friday (September 6, 2024). Pegula rallied from a set and a break down to win the last-four contest 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 and seal her berth in a long-awaited first Grand Slam semi-final. The 30-year-old's win means that both the men's and women's final will feature an American, the first time that has happened at a Major since 2009 Wimbledon.