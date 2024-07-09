Tennis

Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, QF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will lock horns in Tuesday's quarterfinal match of the Wimbledon 2024 in London. Here are the live streaming, head-to-head record, and other details of the first QF match

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates victory over compatriot Matteo Berrettini following their second-round match at the Wimbledon. AP Photo
info_icon

The world no. 1 Jannik Sinner is set to clash with his opponent in the Australian Open 2024 final, Daniil Medvedev in the first quarter-final match of Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

Currently ranked no. 5 in the ATP ranking, Russian tennis player Medvedev defeated Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 16 match after beating Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round.

Sinner will be eyeing one more win to set a semi-final clash with the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Tommy Paul. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive grass-court season so far with nine wins. He also won the Halle Open beating Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

Sinner and Medvedev have faced each other 11 times and the latter has an edge with six wins. However, Sinner has won all the last five matches between the two and will be desperate to repeat the result of the Australia Open 2024 final on Tuesday.

Wimbledon: Medvedev To Face Sinner In Last Eight After Dimitrov Retires

Here is everything you need to know about Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match live-streaming:

When to watch Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match?

The Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match will be played on Tuesday, July 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London at 6:00 PM IST (Estimated Time).

Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match?

The Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match will be aired live on the Star Sports network.

Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.

In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.

