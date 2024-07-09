Jannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates victory over compatriot Matteo Berrettini following their second-round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA via AP

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates victory over compatriot Matteo Berrettini following their second-round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA via AP