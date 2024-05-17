Tennis

Italian Open 2024: Sabalenka Defeats Collins To Set Up Gripping Rome Final Against Swiatek

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka booked her spot in the Italian Open final with an 1-hour and 23-minute, 7-5, 6-2 victory over No.13 seed Danielle Collins to set up a mouth-watering final against Poland’s Iga Swiatek.