Italian Open 2024: Sabalenka Defeats Collins To Set Up Gripping Rome Final Against Swiatek

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka booked her spot in the Italian Open final with an 1-hour and 23-minute, 7-5, 6-2 victory over No.13 seed Danielle Collins to set up a mouth-watering final against Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

Italian Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball to Danielle Collins of the United States during a semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Danielle Collins returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka
Danielle Collins returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Danielle Collins of the United States returns the ball to Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during a semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Belarus Aryna Sabalenka
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball to Danielle Collins of the United States during a semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Danielle Collins of the United States
Danielle Collins of the United States | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Danielle Collins of the United States returns the ball to Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during a semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Sabalenka prepares to serve to Collins
Sabalenka prepares to serve to Collins | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka serves the ball to Danielle Collins of the United States during a semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Aryna Sabalenka serves the ball to Danielle Collins
Aryna Sabalenka serves the ball to Danielle Collins | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka serves the ball to Danielle Collins of the United States during a semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Danielle Collins serves the ball to Aryna Sabalenka
Danielle Collins serves the ball to Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Danielle Collins of the United States serves the ball to Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during a semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

