Tennis

Italian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Beat Corentin Moutet In Round Of 64 Before Head Injury - In Pcs

Novak Djokovic had a successful start at the Italian Open in Rome, but a disturbing incident happened on Friday. While he was greeting fans after his 6-3, 6-1 win over Corentin Moutet, a hard plastic water bottle slipped from a fan's bag and hit the back of his head, causing him to crouch on the ground in pain. He was signing autographs when this happened. Security staff immediately led him out of the arena on foot and into the stands. Despite this setback, Djokovic will play Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the third round.