Tennis

Italian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Beat Corentin Moutet In Round Of 64 Before Head Injury - In Pcs

Novak Djokovic had a successful start at the Italian Open in Rome, but a disturbing incident happened on Friday. While he was greeting fans after his 6-3, 6-1 win over Corentin Moutet, a hard plastic water bottle slipped from a fan's bag and hit the back of his head, causing him to crouch on the ground in pain. He was signing autographs when this happened. Security staff immediately led him out of the arena on foot and into the stands. Despite this setback, Djokovic will play Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the third round.

Italian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Corentin Moutet | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a match against France's Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

1/7
Djokovic Beat frances Moutet
Djokovic Beat france's Moutet | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a match against France's Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

2/7
Novak Djokovic and Corentin Moutet
Novak Djokovic and Corentin Moutet | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, talks with France's Corentin Moutet at the end of their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. Djokovic won.

3/7
Moutet returns the ball to Djokovic
Moutet returns the ball to Djokovic | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

France's Corentin Moutet returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

4/7
Djokovic returns the ball to Moutet
Djokovic returns the ball to Moutet | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to France's Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

5/7
Corentin Moutet
Corentin Moutet | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

France's Corentin Moutet reacts during a match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

6/7
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to France's Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

7/7
Italian Open: Moutet plays against Djokovic
Italian Open: Moutet plays against Djokovic | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

France's Corentin Moutet returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

