Tennis

US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Starts With A Bang

Iga Swiatek had an amazing start in the ongoing US Open as she made quick work of Emiliana Arango 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round. The former world number one Swiatek took just an hour to notch up the win and never faced a break point. She next plays the Netherlands’ Suzan Lamens.