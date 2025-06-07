Tennis

French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Jannik Sinner Beat Novak Djokovic In Straight Sets To Enter Final

The top-seeded Jannik Sinner defeated the veteran Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-final of the French Open 2025 in the men's singles event of the Roland Garros at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on Friday night. The third set went to the tiebreaker, where Sinner thrashed the Serbian great 7-3 to win the set and the match eventually.