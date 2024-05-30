Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Netherlands' Jesper de Jong at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Netherlands' Jesper de Jong during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz gestures during his second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Netherlands' Jesper de Jong at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Netherlands' Jesper de Jong plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Netherlands' Jesper de Jong during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Netherlands' Jesper de Jong serves against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Netherlands' Jesper de Jong slipped and fell during his second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.