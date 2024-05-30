Tennis

French Open: Alcaraz Digs Deep To Pip De Jong In Second Round - In Pics

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz survived an anxious few moments at his French Open second-round clash, ultimately battling past qualifier Jesper de Jong in four sets to enter the third round. Alcaraz had raced into a two-set lead, but the 23-year-old Dutchman fought back and made the Spaniard dig deep, before the world number 3 won it by a 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 scoreline at Roland Garros. De Jong, who is ranked 176th in the world, was given a standing ovation in Paris for his commendable performance which had Alcaraz on the ropes.