Tennis

French Open: Alcaraz Digs Deep To Pip De Jong In Second Round - In Pics

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz survived an anxious few moments at his French Open second-round clash, ultimately battling past qualifier Jesper de Jong in four sets to enter the third round. Alcaraz had raced into a two-set lead, but the 23-year-old Dutchman fought back and made the Spaniard dig deep, before the world number 3 won it by a 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 scoreline at Roland Garros. De Jong, who is ranked 176th in the world, was given a standing ovation in Paris for his commendable performance which had Alcaraz on the ropes.

French open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jesper de Jong | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Netherlands' Jesper de Jong at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/6
Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Jesper de Jong
Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Jesper de Jong | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Netherlands' Jesper de Jong during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/6
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz gestures during his second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Netherlands' Jesper de Jong at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/6
Jesper de Jong plays a shot against Carlos Alcaraz
Jesper de Jong plays a shot against Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Netherlands' Jesper de Jong plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/6
Spains Carlos Alcaraz
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Netherlands' Jesper de Jong during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/6
Netherlands Jesper de Jong
Netherlands' Jesper de Jong | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Netherlands' Jesper de Jong serves against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/6
Jesper de Jong vs Carlos Alcaraz
Jesper de Jong vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Netherlands' Jesper de Jong slipped and fell during his second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

