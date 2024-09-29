China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win

Carlos Alcaraz is already eyeing up another major landmark, straight after registering his 200th ATP-Tour level win on Sunday. (More Tennis News)
The Spaniard beat Tallon Griekspoor at the China Open in straight sets, prevailing 6-1 6-2, to progress from the second-round tie.
Among the 29 players to have reached the top of the world rankings, Alcaraz is the second fastest to win 200 matches. He did so in his 252nd match, with only John McEnroe hitting the landmark sooner (245 matches).
Meanwhile, he is just the third player born in the 2000s to achieve that feat, after Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Alcaraz may have struggled to get back to his best since losing the Paris Olympics final to Novak Djokovic in August, but he looked at home on hard court once more in Beijing.
His win rate on the surface is 75.4%, and since the start of the 2020 season, he is one of only two players to hold two separate win rates of 75%+ on all three surfaces at ATP level, along with Djokovic.
Alcaraz, who won the French Open and Wimbledon this year, was proud to reach his latest achievement and said he is ready to start pushing to the next.
"I'm really happy about it - 200 wins is a great number," Alcaraz said after the match.
"But I am already looking for the third hundred. I just want to keep going, to keep rolling.
"I am looking forward to playing matches and to keep doing the things that I am doing."
Alcaraz will face seventh seed Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals in Beijing.