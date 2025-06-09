Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, French Open Final: Spaniard Wins All-Time Great Title Clash

Bad starts in Grand Slam finals are nothing new for Carlos Alcaraz, and each time it’s happened he has won the tournament anyway. But not in such dramatic style as Sunday’s (June 8, 2025) French Open final, however, when the Spaniard rallied from two sets down and saved three match points to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) for his fifth major title in as many finals. It was his second straight French Open title with a comeback, after trailing 2-1 in sets to Alexander Zverev in last year’s final, and a third Major title from behind, following his five-set win against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final.