Photographers are reflected as Spain's Carlos Alcaraz kisses the trophy after winning the final match of the French Tennis Open against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hold the trophy after winning the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros against Italy's Jannik Sinner in Paris.
Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, and second placed Italy's Jannik Sinner pose with trophies after the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, and Italy's Jannik Sinner hug after the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz creacts after winning the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros against Italy's Jannik Sinner in Paris.
Italy's Jannik Sinner misses to return against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Jannik Sinner serves against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.