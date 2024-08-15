Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch

Carlos Alcaraz will take on the world no. 46 Gael Monfils in the round of 32 of the Cincinnati Open 2024 on August 15, Thursday. (More Tennis News)
The four-time Grand Slam winner is riding high on the success of his Olympic silver medal in men's singles tennis in Paris 2024. He narrowly lost the final match to Novak Djokovic with scores of 6-7, 6-7. In Ohio, the 21-year-old will play for the first time on hard court after March 2024.
On the other hand, the veteran Frenchman Gael Monfils is coming off a recent two-set victory over Alexei Popyrin (7-5, 6-3) in the Round of 64 at the Cincinnati Open this Tuesday.
The 37-year-old has been a true entertainer this season, and after his recent match, he praised his next opponent, Alcaraz (world no.3). Gael Monfils commented, "It’s going to be very tough. Every time I’ve faced him, I haven’t been able to challenge him effectively. I need to find something that will give him trouble," as reported by L'Equipe.
Monfils also noted that he views the Spaniard in the same light as "Novak, Rafa, and Roger. He’s just a bit younger, he’s already a legend.” according to Tennis.com.
Carlos Alcaraz leads the head-to-head record 2-0 against Gael Monfils on hard courts.
When is Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32?
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32 match will be played on August 15, Thursday, (August 16, Friday at 4:30 AM IST) at the Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati, Ohio.
Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32?
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32 can be live streamed on the TennisTV via subscription in India. The official broadcaster is yet not announced so there is no information on which channel will show it on TV.