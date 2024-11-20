Billie Jean King Cup: Slovakia Down Great Britain To Advance To Final

Great Britain fell short in the Billie Jean King Cup, despite Emma Raducanu's win in their semi-final against Slovakia. (More Tennis News)
Raducanu beat Viktoria Hruncakova 6-4 6-4 in the opening singles match on Tuesday.
That made the 22-year-old the British player with the highest win percentage in the competition in singles matches (minimum five matches played), with her 85.7% equalling Annabel Croft's effort.
Yet Katie Boulter was unable to keep up the momentum for Great Britain, as she went down 2-6 6-4 6-4 to Rebecca Sramkova, who has now won 18 singles matches since September. When including the Billie Jean King Cup, that is more than any other player in this span.
Boulter's defeat meant Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls were called upon in the doubles, but they were beaten in straight sets by Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova.
Slovakia have now reached the final of this competition for the second time as an independent state, having won the title in 2002.