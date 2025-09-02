US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova 'Excited' For Iga Swiatek Rematch

Anisimova faced Swiatek for the first time in the Wimbledon final but was on the wrong end of a historic result, losing 6-0 6-0 in just 57 minutes

amanda anisimova vs iga swiatek us open 2025
Amanda Anisimova
  • Amanda Anisimova is 'excited' for Iga Swiatek rematch at the US Open

  • Anisimova had been blanked 6-0, 6-0 in the final of the Wimbledon in her first match against Swiatek

  • Anisimova will be aiming to do better on home soil against Swiatek

Amanda Anisimova is relishing the chance for revenge after teeing up a US Open quarter-final against Iga Swiatek by beating Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Anisimova faced the Pole for the first time in the Wimbledon final but was on the wrong end of a historic result, losing 6-0 6-0 in just 57 minutes.

However, the American is aiming to do better on home soil, and she is already on her best run at the US Open (previous best was a third-round exit in 2019).

She took just one hour and 16 minutes to earn her 6-0 6-3 win over Haddad Maia on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

After a perfect first set, which saw her drop just three points on serve, Anisimova had to dig deep in the second after the pair traded early breaks, but she converted her third match point to get over the line.

But Anisimova is ready to take her chance in front of her home crowd.

"Once I came out here... I love playing on big stages," Anisimova said. "I played so freely out here.

"I was just really enjoying it, and I'm really happy I was able to put on a good performance.

"Who would have thought we [Anisimova and Swiatek] would be meeting again so soon. I'm just very excited, and it's going to be a great match, I hope, this time.

"But I'm feeling good, and she is playing some great tennis. So, I really hope that we put on a great performance."

Data Debrief: Anisimova completes the set

In the past 20 years, Anisimova is the sixth American to reach women's singles quarter-finals on all three surfaces at grand slam events, after Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula.

Her progress to the last eight also means that this year's US Open is only the third grand slam event in the Open Era where all eight women's singles quarter-finalists have previously reached a major final, after Wimbledon in 1976 and 1981.

