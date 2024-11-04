Tennis

Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics

Alexander Zverev was imperious in dispatching Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 to win the Paris Masters on Sunday (November 3, 2024). The third-seeded Zverev was in total control of the final to earn his seventh Masters 1000 title, his first in the French capital. The win at the indoor tournament also moved him past top-ranked Jannik Sinner for the most wins on the ATP tour this year, at 66. Zverev’s big serve, excellent returns and precise attacking shots did not take long to extinguish the hopes of the partisan crowd as Humbert never got into the match.