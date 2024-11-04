Tennis

Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics

Alexander Zverev was imperious in dispatching Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 to win the Paris Masters on Sunday (November 3, 2024). The third-seeded Zverev was in total control of the final to earn his seventh Masters 1000 title, his first in the French capital. The win at the indoor tournament also moved him past top-ranked Jannik Sinner for the most wins on the ATP tour this year, at 66. Zverev’s big serve, excellent returns and precise attacking shots did not take long to extinguish the hopes of the partisan crowd as Humbert never got into the match.

Paris Masters tennis tournament final Alexander Zverev vs Ugo Humbert photo gallery_1
Paris Masters Tennis: Germany's Alexander Zverev lifts the trophy | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Germany's Alexander Zverev lifts the trophy after winning the final of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Paris Masters tennis tournament final Alexander Zverev vs Ugo Humbert photo gallery_Ugo Humbert
Paris Masters Tennis: Second-place France's Ugo Humbert, left, poses with the winner, Germany's Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Second-place France's Ugo Humbert, left, poses with the winner, Germany's Alexander Zverev, after the final of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Paris Masters tennis tournament final Alexander Zverev vs Ugo Humbert photo_ Alexander Zverev
Paris Masters Tennis: Germany's Alexander Zverev poses with the the trophy | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Germany's Alexander Zverev poses with the the trophy after winning the final of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Paris Masters tennis tournament final Alexander Zverev vs Ugo Humbert photo gallery_ Zverev
Paris Masters Tennis: Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts after winning the final | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts after winning the final of the Paris Masters tennis tournament against France's Ugo Humbert at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Paris Masters tennis tournament final Alexander Zverev vs Ugo Humbert photo gallery
Paris Masters Tennis: France's Ugo Humbert returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
France's Ugo Humbert returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the final of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Paris Masters tennis tournament final Alexander Zverev vs Ugo Humbert photo
Paris Masters Tennis: Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to France's Ugo Humbert | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to France's Ugo Humbert during the final of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Paris Masters tennis tournament final Alexander Zverev vs Ugo Humbert
Paris Masters Tennis: Ugo Humbert returns to Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
France's Ugo Humbert returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the final of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Paris Masters tennis tournament final Alexander Zverev vs Ugo Humbert gallery
Paris Masters Tennis: France's Ugo Humbert walks onto the court | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
France's Ugo Humbert walks onto the court before the final of the Paris Masters tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Accor Arena in Paris.

