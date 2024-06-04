Tennis

Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Match

The winner of Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs will complete the men's singles semi-finals line-up at the French Open 2024. Here's all you need to know about the QF match - telecast details, date and time, venue, head-to-head record, etc

alex de minaur X @alexdeminaur
Alex de Minaur thanking the Australian fans during the Australian Open earlier this year. Photo: X/ @alexdeminaur
info_icon

Alexander Zverev's path to the French Open quarterfinals has been anything but smooth sailing. Despite battling through two five-set marathons, the German enters his clash against Alex de Minaur on Wednesday as the clear favourite. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Zverev boasts a dominant 7-2 head-to-head record against De Minaur, who is enjoying his first French Open quarterfinal appearance. Their recent meetings also favour Zverev, who has won three of their last four encounters, including their lone clay-court battle at the 2022 Rome Masters.

However, De Minaur shouldn't be overlooked. He started the season with a victory over Zverev at the United Cup and pushed him to three sets in their recent Indian Wells meeting. The Australian arrives in Paris with a strong 29-10 record and sits comfortably at No. 11 in the rankings, chasing a coveted spot in the ATP Finals. His path to the quarterfinals has been less dramatic, featuring wins over Alex Michelsen, Jaume Munar, Jan-Lennard Struff, and a big upset against Daniil Medvedev.

In stark contrast, Zverev's journey has been a rollercoaster. His opening-round win over 14-time champion Rafael Nadal set the tone for a gruelling tournament. He followed it up with a routine victory over David Goffin before getting dragged into five-setters against both Tallon Griekspoor and Holger Rune. Despite the long matches, Zverev has emerged victorious, riding a 10-match winning streak that includes a title in Rome.

While another marathon isn't ideal, Zverev's powerful serve, with a first-serve percentage hovering between 71% and 77% throughout the tournament, could be the key to surviving another battle.

Alexander Zverev celebrates after converting match point - null
French Open 2024: Alexander Zverev Edges Griekspoor In Chatrier Classic

BY Stats Perform

Live streaming details of Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs match of French Open 2024:

When is the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs match?

The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs match is scheduled for Wednesday, 5 June 2024. The match is expected to start at 5:40 pm IST.

Where will the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs match be played?

The Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs French Open 2024 match will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Where can you watch the match of the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs?

The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).

Elsewhere...

The 123rd edition of the French Open can watch one -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 04, 2024
  2. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  3. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  4. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  5. Outlook Talks: Satish Padmanabhan & Nidhi Sinha Discuss Elections’ Impact on Stock Market
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjay Kapoor On Working With Late Rituraj Singh In ‘House Of Lies’: He Was Very Warm And Affectionate Towards Me
  2. ‘The Watchers’: Dakota Fanning Shines In Ishana Night Shyamalan And M. Night Shyamalan’s Horror Flick – View Pics
  3. Amid Trolling, Adhyayan Suman Shares Advice For ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Important To Not Live In A Bubble
  4. How To Shine In Gowns And Sarees? Ankita Lokhande Gives Some Inspiration
  5. Randhir Kapoor Calls Himself A ‘Bad Father’ For Not Supporting Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s Career: I Am Very Proud Of Them
Sports News
  1. England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Live Scores: Covers Are Back On, Play To Start Shortly
  2. Nepal Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NEP Lose Two Wickets To NED In Dallas
  3. Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7: Toss Delayed Due To Overnight Heavy Rain
  4. Nepal Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: NED Win The Toss Decide To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 8: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Wanted To Ban Earlier?
  2. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  3. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  4. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  5. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: INDIA Restricts BJP-Led NDA Under 300 Seats, PM Modi Declares Victory