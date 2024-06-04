Alexander Zverev's path to the French Open quarterfinals has been anything but smooth sailing. Despite battling through two five-set marathons, the German enters his clash against Alex de Minaur on Wednesday as the clear favourite. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
Zverev boasts a dominant 7-2 head-to-head record against De Minaur, who is enjoying his first French Open quarterfinal appearance. Their recent meetings also favour Zverev, who has won three of their last four encounters, including their lone clay-court battle at the 2022 Rome Masters.
However, De Minaur shouldn't be overlooked. He started the season with a victory over Zverev at the United Cup and pushed him to three sets in their recent Indian Wells meeting. The Australian arrives in Paris with a strong 29-10 record and sits comfortably at No. 11 in the rankings, chasing a coveted spot in the ATP Finals. His path to the quarterfinals has been less dramatic, featuring wins over Alex Michelsen, Jaume Munar, Jan-Lennard Struff, and a big upset against Daniil Medvedev.
In stark contrast, Zverev's journey has been a rollercoaster. His opening-round win over 14-time champion Rafael Nadal set the tone for a gruelling tournament. He followed it up with a routine victory over David Goffin before getting dragged into five-setters against both Tallon Griekspoor and Holger Rune. Despite the long matches, Zverev has emerged victorious, riding a 10-match winning streak that includes a title in Rome.
While another marathon isn't ideal, Zverev's powerful serve, with a first-serve percentage hovering between 71% and 77% throughout the tournament, could be the key to surviving another battle.
Live streaming details of Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs match of French Open 2024:
When is the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs match?
The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs match is scheduled for Wednesday, 5 June 2024. The match is expected to start at 5:40 pm IST.
Where will the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs match be played?
The Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs French Open 2024 match will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Where can you watch the match of the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs?
The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Alex de Minaur, QFs match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).
Elsewhere...
The 123rd edition of the French Open can watch one -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.