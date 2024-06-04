However, De Minaur shouldn't be overlooked. He started the season with a victory over Zverev at the United Cup and pushed him to three sets in their recent Indian Wells meeting. The Australian arrives in Paris with a strong 29-10 record and sits comfortably at No. 11 in the rankings, chasing a coveted spot in the ATP Finals. His path to the quarterfinals has been less dramatic, featuring wins over Alex Michelsen, Jaume Munar, Jan-Lennard Struff, and a big upset against Daniil Medvedev.