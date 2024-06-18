Tennis

Alcaraz Vs Cerundolo, Queen's Club Championship 2024: Spaniard Brushes Past Argentine In First Round - Data Debrief

Carlos Alcaraz began his title defence at the Queen's Club Championships with a straight-sets victory over Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz began his title defence at the Queen's Club Championships with a straight-sets victory over Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

Playing his first match since winning the French Open earlier this month, Alcaraz recovered from a second-set slump to win 6-1 7-5.

The Spaniard started strongly in his first meeting with Cerundolo and breezed through the first set, committing just one unforced error.

He quickly found himself 2-5 down after a slow start to the second, but in an impressive turnaround, Alcaraz battled back, winning each of the next five games to ensure he would progress after 82 minutes.

He will meet either Jack Draper or Mariano Navone in the next round.

Data Debrief: Alcaraz makes winning return on grass

Alcaraz did not have it all his own way in London, but he ensured that he extended his winning run on grass to 13 matches.

He saved three set points on his way to levelling things at 5-5 in the second set, giving Cerundolo no way back in.

