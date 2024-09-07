Sports

Taylor Fritz Rallies To Beat Frances Tiafoe; Jannik Sinner Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics

World number 12 Taylor Fritz warded off a strong challenge from 20th seed Frances Tiafoe to storm into the US Open 2024 men's singles final on Saturday (September 7). Fritz prevailed in the intense five-setter 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 at Flushing Meadows. With that, the 26-year-old became the first American since Andy Roddick in 2006 to enter a final at the New York Grand Slam. Fritz will face world number one Jannik Sinner in the title clash, as the latter beat Jack Draper in the earlier semi-final.