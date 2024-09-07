Sports

Taylor Fritz Rallies To Beat Frances Tiafoe; Jannik Sinner Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics

World number 12 Taylor Fritz warded off a strong challenge from 20th seed Frances Tiafoe to storm into the US Open 2024 men's singles final on Saturday (September 7). Fritz prevailed in the intense five-setter 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 at Flushing Meadows. With that, the 26-year-old became the first American since Andy Roddick in 2006 to enter a final at the New York Grand Slam. Fritz will face world number one Jannik Sinner in the title clash, as the latter beat Jack Draper in the earlier semi-final.

Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, reacts after defeating Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

1/9
Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz
Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, hugs Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, after winning the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/9
US Open Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe
US Open Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, waves to fans after being defeated by Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/9
US Open Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz
US Open Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, returns a shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/9
US Open Tennis Championships Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe
US Open Tennis Championships Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot to Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/9
US Open Tennis Championships Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz
US Open Tennis Championships Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, returns a shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/9
US Open Tennis Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe
US Open Tennis Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot to Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/9
US Open Tennis Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz
US Open Tennis Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, reaches for a shot by Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/9
US Open 2024 Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe
US Open 2024 Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning the third set against Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/9
US Open 2024 Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz
US Open 2024 Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, returns a shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

