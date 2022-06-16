Tai Tzu-ying: Taiwan's Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying is now Dr. Tai. Celebrated Taiwanese badminton player has received Ph.D. from the University of Taipei's Graduate Institute of Sports Training. (More Badminton News)

Tai Tzu-ying, 27, is regarded as one of the greatest women's singles badminton players. The former world number has won silver medals at Tokyo 2022 Olympics and BWF World Championships 2021 Huelva.

She is also a two-time Asian Championships gold medallist in 2017 and 2018. She won the Asian Games 2018 gold medal.

Besides claiming almost all the major trophies in the circuit, Tai Tzu-ying also enjoys better head-to-head records against most of her contemporary rivals, including the Indian duo of PV Sindhu (15-5) and Saina Nehwal (15-5).

Despite the hectic schedule of the international badminton tour, Tai Tzu-ying was able to complete her doctoral program on schedule, said a report in Taiwan News.

The University of Taipei held its graduation ceremony on Monday (June 13) and announced Tai received a Ph.D. from its Graduate Institute of Sports Training at the age of 27.

"Although athletics are very demanding, you must not give up your studies. By increasing your knowledge it will also help your career in sports," Tai Tzu-ying said in a pre-recorded speech before the ceremony.

"You can use a more scientific perspective to solve problems you encounter. When you encounter difficulties, you can cry, you can be sad, but you must never give up. I believe that if you stick to it, you will never have any regrets when looking back. We only have one life, let's work hard together."

According to the report, Tai has spent her entire academic career at the University of Taipei, having earned her bachelor's, master's, and now doctoral degree there.

Just one day before setting out for Jakarta for the Indonesia Open 2022, Tai Tzu-ying completed her final examination on June 9.

Tai Tzu-ying, currently ranked 2nd in the world, will take on Iris Wang of the US in the women's singles round of 16 match at Indonesia Open 2022 on Thursday (June 16).

Last month, she won the Thailand Open 2022 title.