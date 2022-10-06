Table Tennis World Team Championships: China Toy With India As Men's Team Bows Out

India's campaign at the World Table Tennis Championships ended on Thursday following the men's team's pre-quarterfinal defeat against formidable China, in Chengdu. 1 (More Sports News)

The mighty China toyed with the Indian team for an easy 3-0 win that secured their passage into the quarterfinals. Left-handed Manush Shah replaced Manav Thakkar in India's line-up and in a like-for-like change, the Chinese pitted world number 11 Wang Chuquin, also a left-hander, to face Manush in the third singles.

Harmeet Desai opened the tie against Fan Zhendong but his challenge fizzled out in just 15 minutes against world number one Chinese, who emerged a 11-2, 11-9, 11-5 winner.

Next on the Chinese firing line was G. Sathiyan, ranked 37th, facing Ma Long. The multiple Olympic and World Championships medallist Chuquin finished the contest rather quickly, allowing just five points in the second and none in the third to post a 14-12, 11-5, 11-0 win.

India's misery ended when Wang Chuquin beat Manush Shah 11-4, 11-5, 11-6.