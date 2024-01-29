Sylhet Strikers will take on Chattogram Challengers in search of their first victory in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Mashrafe Mortaza-led Strikers have been winless this season so far and are at the bottom of the points table. Chattogram Challengers have registered three wins in four games and are in second position in the standings. (More Cricket News)

In the second match on Monday, Khulna Tigers will be clashing with Durdanto Dhaka at the same venue. Anamul Haque-led Khulna Tigers are currently at the top of the points table and will take the field against Dhaka to remain there. Durdanto Dhaka have been successful in winning only one match so far and are in the sixth position.