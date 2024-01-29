Sports

Sylhet Strikers Vs Chattogram Challengers, Durdanto Dhaka Vs Khulna Tigers, Bangladesh Premier League 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

There are two matches scheduled for Monday in Bangladesh Premier League 2024 to be played in Sylhet. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of both the matches

Outlook Sports Desk
January 29, 2024

Sylhet Strikers will take on Chattogram Challengers in search of their first victory in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Mashrafe Mortaza-led Strikers have been winless this season so far and are at the bottom of the points table. Chattogram Challengers have registered three wins in four games and are in second position in the standings. (More Cricket News)

In the second match on Monday, Khulna Tigers will be clashing with Durdanto Dhaka at the same venue. Anamul Haque-led Khulna Tigers are currently at the top of the points table and will take the field against Dhaka to remain there. Durdanto Dhaka have been successful in winning only one match so far and are in the sixth position.

The BPL has reached the Sylhet leg and both the matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Mosaddek Hossain-led Durdanto Dhaka will be trying to bounce back and move up the points table.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers, BPL 2023-24 Squads:

Chattogram Challengers Squad: Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Imran Uzzaman(w), Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom(c), Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Kusal Mendis, Shykat Ali, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

Sylhet Strikers Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad

Khulna Tigers vs Durdanto Dhaka, BPL 2024 Squads:

Khulna Tigers Squad: Anamul Haque(w/c), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mohammad Nawaz, Nahidul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shai Hope, Faheem Ashraf, Oshane Thomas, Akbar Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Kasun Rajitha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rubel Hossain, Habibur Rahman

Durdanto Dhaka Squad: Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin

Sylhet Strikers Vs Chattogram Challengers, Durdanto Dhaka Vs Khulna Tigers, Bangladesh Premier League 2024, Live Streaming:

When will the Sylhet Strikers Vs Chattogram Challengers and Durdanto Dhaka Vs Khulna Tigers matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?

The games will be played on Monday, January 29, 2024. The Sylhet Strikers Vs Chattogram Challengers match will commence at 1:00 PM IST, while the Durdanto Dhaka Vs Khulna Tigers game will start at 6:00 PM IST. 

Where will the Sylhet Strikers Vs Chattogram Challengers and Durdanto Dhaka Vs Khulna Tigers matches be played?

Both the matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Where will the Sylhet Strikers Vs Chattogram Challengers and Durdanto Dhaka Vs Khulna Tigers matches be live-streamed online?

The matches will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India.

Where will the Sylhet Strikers Vs Chattogram Challengers and Durdanto Dhaka Vs Khulna Tigers match be live telecast on TV?

Unfortunately, no TV channel will broadcast the games in India. In Pakistan, the matches will be broadcast on the Geo Super channel and in Bangladesh, GTV will telecast the games live.

