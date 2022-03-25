Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Swiss Open 2022 Badminton: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Book Semifinals Spots With Easy Victories

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will meet unseeded Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the Swiss Open 2022 semifinals.

PV Sindhu defeated Michelle Li of Canada 21-10, 21-19 in 36 minutes at Swiss Open 2022 quarters. AP

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 9:29 pm

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy stormed into the semifinals of the Swiss Open 2022 badminton tournament with straight-game victories in their respective women’s and men’s singles events in Basel on Friday. (More Badminton News)

While Sindhu, seeded second in the tournament, made short work of fifth seed Michelle Li of Canada 21-10, 21-19 in 36 minutes, Prannoy beat compatriot and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap 21-16, 21-16 in a quarterfinal match that lasted 43 minutes.

Former world champion Sindhu will meet unseeded Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the semifinals on Saturday. Prannoy, on the other hand, faces third seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in the semifinals.

Sinisuka Ginting got better of India’s Sameer Verma 21-17, 21-14.

