Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Win Penalty Shootout Against Australia To Claim Third Trophy

India last won a junior men's trophy in 2014, whereas they ended as runners-up in 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

India won 5-4 in the penalty shootout to defeat Australia.
India won 5-4 in the penalty shootout to defeat Australia. Hockey India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 11:16 pm

Two-time champions India defeated Australia 5-4 in a nail-biting penalty shootout to reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup crown, breaking their five-year-old title jinx in Johor Bahru on Saturday. (More Hockey News)

The teams were level at 1-1 after regulation time in the title encounter.

In the shootout, both teams ended with 3-3 scoreline, forcing the match into sudden death.

Uttam Singh scored twice in the shootout, including in sudden death, while Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal and Sudeep Chirmako also sounded the board for India.

For Australia, Burns Cooper, Foster Brodee, Brooks Joshua and Hart Liam entered their names on the scoresheet.

It was Sudeep, who drew the first blood when he scored a field goal in the 13th minute, but Jack Holland produced the equaliser in the 28th minute as the two teams finished the regulation time at 1-1. 

The Indians have won the age group tournament twice -- 2013 and 2014 -- and finished second best four times in 2012, 2015, 2018 and the last edition of the event in 2019.

The tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

