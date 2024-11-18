Sports

SL Vs NZ 2nd ODI: Mendis Plays Vital Knock In Three Wicket Win

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by three wickets in the second one-day international on Sunday. Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando smashed centuries in Sri Lanka’s 45-run win under the DLS method in a rain-affected first ODI on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Mendis scored an unbeaten 73 triumphing Mark Chapman's 76, as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series . It was their first ODI series win against New Zealand since 2012.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, left, gestures as Maheesh Theekshana watches after defeating New Zealand's in the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI
SL vs NZ 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
New Zealand's Michael Bracewell bowls a delivery as Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis watches during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

SL vs NZ 2nd ODI
NZ vs SL 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates his fifty runs during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

New Zealand Sri Lanka Cricket
Sri Lanka New Zealand Cricket | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka New Zealand Cricket
New Zealand Sri Lanka Cricket | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
New Zealand's Mitchell Hay watches his shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
New Zealand's Mark Chapman celebrates his fifty runs during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
New Zealand's Mark Chapman plays a shot Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis watches during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

NZ vs SL
SL vs NZ | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
New Zealand's Mark Chapman plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

SL vs NZ
NZ vs SL | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's 's Maheesh Theekshana celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

