SL Vs NZ 2nd ODI: Mendis Plays Vital Knock In Three Wicket Win

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by three wickets in the second one-day international on Sunday. Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando smashed centuries in Sri Lanka’s 45-run win under the DLS method in a rain-affected first ODI on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Mendis scored an unbeaten 73 triumphing Mark Chapman's 76, as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series . It was their first ODI series win against New Zealand since 2012.