In the last over, Mendis hit Momand for two fours in the first and third deliveries and the bowler was lucky to escape a waist-high no-ball in the fourth which the leg umpire failed to spot.

Needing 10 off the last two balls, Mendis failed to score off the second-to-last ball and then hit a six to fall three runs short.

Mendis remained unbeaten on 65 off 39 deliveries with two sixes and seven boundaries.

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga sharply criticized Sri Lankan umpire Lyndon Hannibal for not spotting a ball higher than the waist saying he is unfit to officiate international games.