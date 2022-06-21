Sri Lanka Crisis: Why Roshan Mahanama, 1996 World Cup Star, Served Tea And Buns To Public

Sri Lanka are going through their worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 which has prompted a shortage of essential items like food, medicines, toilet papers and other vital necessities. Such has been the case that people are forced to wait in long queues for several hours to buy fuel and cooking gas. (More Cricket News)

In such a tough time for the island nation, former Sri Lankan cricketer and ICC match referee, Roshan Mahanama was seen serving tea and buns to people waiting in the long queues at the petrol station around Ward Place and Wijerama mawatha.

“We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama Mawatha. The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues,” Mahanama tweeted.

The Asian country is going through a torrid time after a severe shortage in the foreign currency has left the Sri Lankan government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel, leading to long power cuts lasting up to more than 10 hours.

That is not all as ordinary Sri Lankans are also facing shortages and soaring price increases after the country devalued its currency last month. A member of Sri Lanka’s World Cup-winning squad in 1996, Mahanama also urged the citizens to support each other during this difficult time.

“Please, look after each other in the fuel queues. Bring adequate fluid and food and if you’re not well please, reach out to the closest person next to you and ask for support or call 1990. We need to look after each other during these difficult times,” he also added

However, Mahanama didn’t stop there as the 56-year-old was also seen distributing meals in the Buthgamuwa area. “Yesterday, 19th June, we gave meals for the people in Buthgamuwa thanks to the kind donation from my friends in the UK and we have been able to give more than 1250 meals in the last few days.

“We hope to cover a larger area in Buthgamuwa on a regular basis from this week onward,” Mahanama tweeted.