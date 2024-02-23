Sports

World Sports Live: Australia Face New Zealand In 2nd T20I; Shahrukh Khan To Perform In WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

Women's Premier League season 2 will kickstart with the opening ceremony which will feature King Khan - Shahrukh Khan followed by Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match. India and England will start their fourth Test match. In Football, Fulham will take on Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will face Manchester City in Premier League encounters. Follow the live updates of world sports for 23rd February 2024 here

Outlook Sports Desk

February 23, 2024

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the 1st T20I between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington. AP Photo/Chris Symes

Welcome to the live coverage of Sports World today 23rd February 2024. Women's Premier League 2024 will kickstart today with Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match. The opening ceremony will feature many stars including Shahrukh Khan. India and England will start their fourth Test match that is scheduled to be played in Ranchi. Indian pacer Akash Deep is expected to make his debut as Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 4th Test match.

Australia will take on New Zealand for the second T20I match. In PSL 2024, Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi in the only match of the day. In the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC will take on Mumbai City FC. In Premier League clashes, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, Brighton will face Everton, Manchester United will take on Fulham whereas Manchester City will face AFC Bournemouth.

New Zealand Bowl First...

...in second T20 against Australia. The Blackcaps are chasing a deficit at home, having lost the previous bout to their bitter rivals in dramatic fashion.

Joe Hart To Retire

The ex-Manchester City goalkeeper has announced his decision to leave pro football at the end of the current season. Hart, who played for City for more than a decade before embarking on spells in Italy and Scotland. He also earned 75 caps for the England national team.

Akash Deep To Debut For India!

Football Recap

AC Milan are through the Europa League last-16 draw with the likes of Marseille, AS Roma, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon among others joining them.

