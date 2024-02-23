World Sports Live: Australia Face New Zealand In 2nd T20I; Shahrukh Khan To Perform In WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

Welcome to the live coverage of Sports World today 23rd February 2024. Women's Premier League 2024 will kickstart today with Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match. The opening ceremony will feature many stars including Shahrukh Khan. India and England will start their fourth Test match that is scheduled to be played in Ranchi. Indian pacer Akash Deep is expected to make his debut as Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 4th Test match.

Australia will take on New Zealand for the second T20I match. In PSL 2024, Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi in the only match of the day. In the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC will take on Mumbai City FC. In Premier League clashes, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, Brighton will face Everton, Manchester United will take on Fulham whereas Manchester City will face AFC Bournemouth.