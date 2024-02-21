Sports World Today, January 17, 2024: India Beat Afghanistan In 2nd Super Over To Take Series 3-0; NZ Beat PAK By 45 Runs To Clinch T20I Series; Australia Bowl Out West Indies For 188 In 1st Test - As It Happened

New Zealand have piled on another mammoth total against Pakistan in the ongoing T20I series. After a record-breaking 226-run total in the first T20I, the BlackCaps have now put 224 runs on the board in the third T20I in Hamilton. In reply, Pakistan are struggling at 138/6 after 16.2 overs, and still need 87 runs off 22 balls. Only a miracle can do it for the Men In Green from here, as the Kiwis look set to clinch the five-match series 3-0. Meanwhile, in a tiny moment of smile and sunshine, Pakistan wicket-keeper Azam Khan hit his first-ever T20I six before getting out. For someone with a T20I strike rate of 76, it sure would have brought some joy to what has otherwise been another disappointing day in the office for the visitors.