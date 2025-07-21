Sports Highlights, July 21: Australia Beat WI In 1st T20I; Scottie Schefler Wins The Open

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: AUS Take WI In 1st T20I
Cricket action continues as West Indies host Australia in the first T20I match at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. The visitors have already announced their playing XI -
Australia starting XI : Mitch Marsh(c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu teamed up to guide Canada to Hopman Cup glory on Sunday, beating Italy's Flavio Cobolli and Lucia Bronzetti in the deciding mixed doubles match.
Scottie Scheffler had all the time in the world to celebrate his latest major title. This British Open was never in doubt Sunday as golf's No. 1 player delivered another dominant performance to win his second major this year and grab the third leg of the career Grand Slam.
AUS 97/4 (10)
Mitchell Owen is in the middle alongside Cameron Green and the duo are aiming to take the game away from West Indies who have kept taking wickets but that has not stopped Australia from keeping the run rate high.
Australia need 93 more runs in 60 balls to win
Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets.
Australia were cruising at one point. They needed just 32 runs off 31 balls at one point before losing three quick wickets. However, the required run rate was always in control and that helped Australia chase down the target of 190 with seven balls in hand. Debutant Mitch Owen scored a fifty and so did Cameron Green.
Defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers have slumped to their 10th defeat in last 12 outings as Milwaukee Brewers earned another series sweep over the Dodgers on Sunday. Brewers defeated Dodgers 6-5 to extend their winning streak to 10 games.
The Kochi Blue Spikers put their weight behind the experienced campaigner Vinit Kumar and got him into the side for a massive sum of INR 22.5 Lakhs, making him one of the three top buys for the season during the Prime Volleyball League season 4 auction earlier.
Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic, Vinit Kumar — who began playing volleyball in 2008 — is thrilled to join Kochi Blue Spikers. He knows the role he has to play and is determined to lead from the front.
"All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests owing to a left knee injury. Nitish will fly back home and the team wishes him a speedy recovery," BCCI said in a statement on Monday.
Champions League T20, a tournament where the top franchises from all around the world rubbed shoulders against each other, is set to return as early as 2026, a report in the Sydney Morning Herald stated. The tournament was launched in 2008 but could only run till 2014 as fan interest could not match the expectations.
