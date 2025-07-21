Sports Highlights, July 21: Australia Beat WI In 1st T20I; Scottie Schefler Wins The Open

Track the highlights of all the sporting coverage for Monday, July 21, from cricket and tennis to badminton and football, right here on our blog

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
British Open Golf Scottie Scheffler
British Open Golf Championship | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Catch the highlights from today's sporting coverage for Monday, Jul 21. It was another day filled with top-class action. Scottie Scheffler celebrated his The Open Championship triumph. In cricket, India suffered a jolt as BCCI confirmed the ouster of Nitish Kumar Reddy from the England series and Arshdeep Singh from the next Test match. In MLB, Dodgers lost to Brewers again to get sweeped by Milwaukee for the second time this season. Follow highlights for more.
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: AUS Take WI In 1st T20I

Cricket action continues as West Indies host Australia in the first T20I match at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. The visitors have already announced their playing XI -

Australia starting XI : Mitch Marsh(c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: Welcome

Hello and welcome to today's sporting coverage for Monday, July 21. It is going to be another busy day. Stay tuned.

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: Hopman Cup Final

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu teamed up to guide Canada to Hopman Cup glory on Sunday, beating Italy's Flavio Cobolli and Lucia Bronzetti in the deciding mixed doubles match.

Read Full report

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: Scheffler Wins The Open

Scottie Scheffler had all the time in the world to celebrate his latest major title. This British Open was never in doubt Sunday as golf's No. 1 player delivered another dominant performance to win his second major this year and grab the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: WI vs AUS 1st T20I

AUS 97/4 (10)

Mitchell Owen is in the middle alongside Cameron Green and the duo are aiming to take the game away from West Indies who have kept taking wickets but that has not stopped Australia from keeping the run rate high.

  • Australia need 93 more runs in 60 balls to win

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: WI vs AUS 1st T20I

Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets.

Australia were cruising at one point. They needed just 32 runs off 31 balls at one point before losing three quick wickets. However, the required run rate was always in control and that helped Australia chase down the target of 190 with seven balls in hand. Debutant Mitch Owen scored a fifty and so did Cameron Green.

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: New ICC Members

Two new members joined the ICC family to take the total membership to 110 members with Timor-Leste Cricket Federation and Zambia Cricket Union formally becoming ICC Associate members.

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: MLB Update

Defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers have slumped to their 10th defeat in last 12 outings as Milwaukee Brewers earned another series sweep over the Dodgers on Sunday. Brewers defeated Dodgers 6-5 to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21

The Kochi Blue Spikers put their weight behind the experienced campaigner Vinit Kumar and got him into the side for a massive sum of INR 22.5 Lakhs, making him one of the three top buys for the season during the Prime Volleyball League season 4 auction earlier. 

Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic, Vinit Kumar — who began playing volleyball in 2008 — is thrilled to join Kochi Blue Spikers. He knows the role he has to play and is determined to lead from the front.

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: Reddy Ruled Out

"All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests owing to a left knee injury. Nitish will fly back home and the team wishes him a speedy recovery," BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: CLT20 To Return

Champions League T20, a tournament where the top franchises from all around the world rubbed shoulders against each other, is set to return as early as 2026, a report in the Sydney Morning Herald stated. The tournament was launched in 2008 but could only run till 2014 as fan interest could not match the expectations.

Read full story HERE

Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: An Epic Return

Closing

Thank you for following. Keep reading more on OutlookIndia.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks