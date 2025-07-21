Sports Highlights, July 21: Australia Beat WI In 1st T20I; Scottie Schefler Wins The Open

British Open Golf Championship | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Catch the highlights from today's sporting coverage for Monday, Jul 21. It was another day filled with top-class action. Scottie Scheffler celebrated his The Open Championship triumph. In cricket, India suffered a jolt as BCCI confirmed the ouster of Nitish Kumar Reddy from the England series and Arshdeep Singh from the next Test match. In MLB, Dodgers lost to Brewers again to get sweeped by Milwaukee for the second time this season. Follow highlights for more.

21 Jul 2025, 03:44:50 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: AUS Take WI In 1st T20I Cricket action continues as West Indies host Australia in the first T20I match at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. The visitors have already announced their playing XI - Australia starting XI : Mitch Marsh(c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

21 Jul 2025, 07:46:36 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: Hopman Cup Final Felix Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu teamed up to guide Canada to Hopman Cup glory on Sunday, beating Italy's Flavio Cobolli and Lucia Bronzetti in the deciding mixed doubles match. Read Full report

21 Jul 2025, 08:04:48 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: Scheffler Wins The Open Scottie Scheffler had all the time in the world to celebrate his latest major title. This British Open was never in doubt Sunday as golf's No. 1 player delivered another dominant performance to win his second major this year and grab the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

21 Jul 2025, 08:10:59 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: WI vs AUS 1st T20I AUS 97/4 (10) Mitchell Owen is in the middle alongside Cameron Green and the duo are aiming to take the game away from West Indies who have kept taking wickets but that has not stopped Australia from keeping the run rate high. Australia need 93 more runs in 60 balls to win

21 Jul 2025, 09:06:36 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: WI vs AUS 1st T20I Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets. Australia were cruising at one point. They needed just 32 runs off 31 balls at one point before losing three quick wickets. However, the required run rate was always in control and that helped Australia chase down the target of 190 with seven balls in hand. Debutant Mitch Owen scored a fifty and so did Cameron Green.

21 Jul 2025, 09:56:02 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: New ICC Members Two new members joined the ICC family to take the total membership to 110 members with Timor-Leste Cricket Federation and Zambia Cricket Union formally becoming ICC Associate members.

21 Jul 2025, 10:31:22 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: MLB Update Defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers have slumped to their 10th defeat in last 12 outings as Milwaukee Brewers earned another series sweep over the Dodgers on Sunday. Brewers defeated Dodgers 6-5 to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

21 Jul 2025, 11:24:39 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, July 21 The Kochi Blue Spikers put their weight behind the experienced campaigner Vinit Kumar and got him into the side for a massive sum of INR 22.5 Lakhs, making him one of the three top buys for the season during the Prime Volleyball League season 4 auction earlier. Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic, Vinit Kumar — who began playing volleyball in 2008 — is thrilled to join Kochi Blue Spikers. He knows the role he has to play and is determined to lead from the front.

21 Jul 2025, 01:04:05 pm IST Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: Reddy Ruled Out "All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests owing to a left knee injury. Nitish will fly back home and the team wishes him a speedy recovery," BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

21 Jul 2025, 01:58:52 pm IST Sports News LIVE Today, July 21: CLT20 To Return Champions League T20, a tournament where the top franchises from all around the world rubbed shoulders against each other, is set to return as early as 2026, a report in the Sydney Morning Herald stated. The tournament was launched in 2008 but could only run till 2014 as fan interest could not match the expectations. Read full story HERE

