Spanish Tennis Great Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of Qatar Open; Reveals Reason

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has put his return to the tennis tour to yet another halt because he isn't yet healthy enough to play, announcing that he will sit out next week's Qatar Open. (More Tennis News)
“I would have loved to play in Doha, where the tournament team, as well as the amazing Qatar fans have always supported me greatly. Unfortunately I am not ready to compete and I won't be able to come to Doha where I really wanted to be and play again after that unforgettable win in 2014,” Nadal wrote on social media.
“I will focus on keep working to be ready for the exhibition in Las Vegas and the amazing Indian Wells tournament.”
The 37-year-old Spaniard is scheduled to participate in an exhibition match with Carlos Alcaraz on March 3, then head to Indian Wells, California, for the hard-court tournament there next month.
The veteran tennis star had earlier missed the Australian Open 2024 due to an injury revealed in an MRI. Writing on X, Nadal said that he had received a 'micro tear on a muscle'.
He wrote on X: "Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news."
Nadal added: "Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest."
“I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months,” he said in a following tweet.
“Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season.
“I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive,” Nadal added.
After months of sitting on the sidelines, Nadal returned to action on the tennis court at the Brisbane International tennis tournament. Despite impressing on the court, he was eventually dumped out by Jordan Thompson in the second round.
Nadal has indicated this year might be the last of his career, and he's pointed to the French Open — where he won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles — as his focus.
(With AP inputs)