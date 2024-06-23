Sports

Spanish GP, F1 Qualifying: Lando Norris Pips Max Verstappen To Take Pole - In Pics

Lando Norris wrested the pole position from Red Bull Racing's red-hot Max Verstappen during qualifying for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday (June 22). Norris claimed his second career pole with a late surge that pipped the three-time world champion. Lewis Hamilton will start third, just ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell. Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are next.