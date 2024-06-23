Sports

Spanish GP, F1 Qualifying: Lando Norris Pips Max Verstappen To Take Pole - In Pics

Lando Norris wrested the pole position from Red Bull Racing's red-hot Max Verstappen during qualifying for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday (June 22). Norris claimed his second career pole with a late surge that pipped the three-time world champion. Lewis Hamilton will start third, just ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell. Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are next.

McLaren driver Lando Norris Photo: Thomas Coex, Pool Photo via AP

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, center, celebrates after winning the pole position, next to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, right, ahead of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

Spain F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning the pole position for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car before winning the pole position for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the 3rd practice session for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands Photo; AP/Joan Monfort

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the 3rd practice session for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

