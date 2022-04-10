South Africa Confirmed As Host of Inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup In 2023

The International Cricket Council has awarded the hosting rights of inaugural Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup to South Africa. The apex cricket body of the nation shared the news on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The tournament that is set take place in January 2023 will be played between 16 teams with 41 matches overall. It will serve as the curtain-raiser for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup that is also slated to take place in South Africa from 09 to 26 February, 2023.

“This is fantastic news, and we acknowledge the ICC’s show of faith in South Africa, and our vision and desire to work collaboratively to host this momentous event,” said CSA Chief Executive Pholetsi Moseki.

“The U19 Women’s World Cup has been eagerly anticipated by cricket fans and following COVID-19 delays, we are delighted to finally welcome the rising stars of the future onto our shores for what will be an exciting, lesson-filled, and potentially life-changing event.

“On the back of witnessing the fine displays at the recent World Cup, the host cities and venues will be just as excited and ready to set the world stage for the promising cricketers to perform on and be immersed in what will be a first major tournament in the young careers of most of the players."

The South African women's team had entered the semi-finals of recently-concluded ICC Women's World Cup 2022 where they lost to England by 137 runs. Australia eventually won the tournament by beating England in final by 71 runs.