Son Heung-min Scores Stunning 13-min Hat-trick In Tottenham's Big Win Over Leicester - WATCH

Well, it took just 13 minutes for South Korean star Son Heung-min to score a sensational hat-trick against Leicester City in front of a vociferous Tottenham Hotspur crowd in London on Sunday. (More Football News)

Spurs boss Antonio Conte bravely dropped last season's joint-Golden Boot winner to the bench, an act prompted by Son Heung-min's failure to score in eight games, but only introduced him at the hour mark.

The 30-year-old from Chuncheon-si replaced Richarlison, who was operating ineffectively just behind front-man Harry Kane, then changed the course of the match.

With scores tied at 2-2, Rodrigo Bentancur released Son Heung-min with a through ball from deep inside the defensive half. Son then toyed with Leicester's backline before unleashing a ferocious right-footer that beats a leaping Danny Ward to the left corner in the 73rd minute.

The scorecard soon read 4-2 with Son curling a beauty with his left foot from the edge of the box from a Kane minus. After those two stunning strikes, the former Hamburger player completed his first hat-trick of the season with a scrappy goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The goal -- from another through pass, this time from Pierre-Emile Kordt Hojbjerg -- was first erroneously flagged offside but VAR replays justified Son's insistence.

Watch the goals here:

Son Heung-min thus became the first Tottenham player to score a Premier League hat-trick as a substitute.

Earlier, Kane (8') cancelled Youri Tielemans' (6') early penalty (scored from a retake). James Maddison (41') then restored the lead for the Foxes, but Bentancur (47') hit back without wasting much time.

The win helped Antonio Conte's Spurs move above bitter rivals Arsenal, who on Sunday visit Brentford in West London, to the second but are levelled on points with leaders Manchester City (17 each from seven matches).

Brendan Rodgers' winless Foxes are rooted at the bottom with one point from an equal number of matches.