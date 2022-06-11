SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20: Australia Opt To Bat Against Sri Lanka In Pallekele

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka in the final T20 of the three-match series between the sides at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. While Australia are eyeing a whitewash, the Lankans are looking for a consolation win.

Australia's Mitchell Marsh misses the game due to a minor calf injury, while Sri Lanka have included left-arm orthodox Praveen Jayawickrama replacing right-arm pacer Nuwan Thushara for the final match.

Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama