SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20: Australia Opt To Bat Against Sri Lanka In Pallekele

Australia have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series.

Aaron Finch-led Australia eye a whitewash against Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 series. Twitter/@ICC

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 7:00 pm

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka in the final T20 of the three-match series between the sides at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. While Australia are eyeing a whitewash, the Lankans are looking for a consolation win.

Australia's Mitchell Marsh misses the game due to a minor calf injury, while Sri Lanka have included left-arm orthodox Praveen Jayawickrama replacing right-arm pacer Nuwan Thushara for the final match.

Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama

