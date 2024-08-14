Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Skateboarding Medallists - In Pics

As many as 88 skateboarders took part in the Paris Olympic Games 2024 skateboarding competitions. This was the second time the sport appeared in the Olympics programme after its official debut at Tokyo 2020. The four medal events (street and park for both men and women) were scheduled from 28 July to 7 August at Place de la Concorde. Japan and Australia shared the top honours, claiming two gold medals each.