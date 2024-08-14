Gold medalist Australia's Keegan Palmer, center, poses on the podium with silver medalist Tom Schaar of the United States, left, and bronze medal winner, Brazil's Augusto Akio after the men's skateboarding park finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Australia's Keegan Palmer reacts after winning the gold medal in the men's skateboarding park finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Tom Schaar of the United States stands on the podium after the men's skateboarding park finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medal winner, Brazil's Augusto Akio stands on the podium after the men's skateboarding park finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Cocona Hiraki of Japan, left, gold medalist Arisa Trew of Australia, center, and bronze medalist Sky Brown of Great Britain pose for a photo with their medals after the women's skateboarding park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medalist Arisa Trew of Australia poses for a photo after the women's skateboarding park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Cocona Hiraki of Japan poses for a photo after the women's skateboarding park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medalist Sky Brown of Great Britain stands with her flag after the women's skateboarding park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.