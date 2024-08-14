Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Skateboarding Medallists - In Pics

As many as 88 skateboarders took part in the Paris Olympic Games 2024 skateboarding competitions. This was the second time the sport appeared in the Olympics programme after its official debut at Tokyo 2020. The four medal events (street and park for both men and women) were scheduled from 28 July to 7 August at Place de la Concorde. Japan and Australia shared the top honours, claiming two gold medals each.

Paris Olympics Skateboarding Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Gold medalist Australia's Keegan Palmer, center, poses on the podium with silver medalist Tom Schaar of the United States, left, and bronze medal winner, Brazil's Augusto Akio after the men's skateboarding park finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

1/7
Paris Olympics Skateboarding 2024
Paris Olympics Skateboarding 2024 Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Australia's Keegan Palmer reacts after winning the gold medal in the men's skateboarding park finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/7
Paris Olympics 2024 Skateboarding
Paris Olympics 2024 Skateboarding Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Silver medalist Tom Schaar of the United States stands on the podium after the men's skateboarding park finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/7
Paris 2024 Olympics Skateboarding
Paris 2024 Olympics Skateboarding Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Bronze medal winner, Brazil's Augusto Akio stands on the podium after the men's skateboarding park finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/7
Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Silver medalist Cocona Hiraki of Japan, left, gold medalist Arisa Trew of Australia, center, and bronze medalist Sky Brown of Great Britain pose for a photo with their medals after the women's skateboarding park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/7
2024 Summer Olympics Skateboarding
2024 Summer Olympics Skateboarding Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Gold medalist Arisa Trew of Australia poses for a photo after the women's skateboarding park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/7
Olympic Games 2024 Skateboarding
Olympic Games 2024 Skateboarding Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Silver medalist Cocona Hiraki of Japan poses for a photo after the women's skateboarding park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/7
Paris 2024 Skateboarding
Paris 2024 Skateboarding Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Bronze medalist Sky Brown of Great Britain stands with her flag after the women's skateboarding park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

