Sports

Shimron Hetmyer Takes Rajasthan Home In Low-Scoring Thriller Against Punjab Kings - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals struggled against Punjab Kings bowlers who took the pace off the ball cleverly on a sticky pitch but found enough steam to eke out a hardworking three-wicket win in their IPL match in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday. The target was a rather easy-looking 148 but a set of spot-on Punjab bowlers and a tacky surface made the task of Royals tough before they made 152 for seven.