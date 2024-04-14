Shimron Hetmyer Takes Rajasthan Home In Low-Scoring Thriller Against Punjab Kings - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer, right, celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.
Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer and Trent Boult celebrates celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.
Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.
Rajasthan Royals' fans cheer for their team during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.
Rajasthan Royals' Tanush Kotian, left, reacts after he is bold out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.
Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.
Punjab Kings owner actor Preity Zinta during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mullanpur, Mohali.
Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.
Punjab Kings' Jitesh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.
Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.
Rajasthan Royals' Rovman Powell fields the ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.