Shimron Hetmyer Takes Rajasthan Home In Low-Scoring Thriller Against Punjab Kings - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals struggled against Punjab Kings bowlers who took the pace off the ball cleverly on a sticky pitch but found enough steam to eke out a hardworking three-wicket win in their IPL match in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday. The target was a rather easy-looking 148 but a set of spot-on Punjab bowlers and a tacky surface made the task of Royals tough before they made 152 for seven.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR

Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer, right, celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR
Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer and Trent Boult celebrates celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR
Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR
Rajasthan Royals' fans cheer for their team during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR
Rajasthan Royals' Tanush Kotian, left, reacts after he is bold out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.

Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR
Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR
Punjab Kings owner actor Preity Zinta during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mullanpur, Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR
Punjab Kings owner actor Preity Zinta during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mullanpur, Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR
Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR
Punjab Kings' Jitesh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR
Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR
Rajasthan Royals' Rovman Powell fields the ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.

