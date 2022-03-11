Shane Warne Funeral: David Warner Will Try To Attend Cricket Legend's Farewell Before IPL 2022

Australia opener David Warner, who's in Pakistan with the national team, said he will certainly try to be present at the funeral service for Shane Warne, to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on March 30. (More Cricket News)

Warne died at the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand on March 4. He is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling by taking 708 wickets in 145 Tests in an illustrious career spanning 15 years.

Warne's body arrived at his home city Melbourne from Bangkok in a private jet on Thursday, almost a week after his shock death due in Thailand. And tributes still continued to pour in.

Warner and the rest of the Australian team arrived in Karachi on Wednesday for the second Test match against the hosts.

"I still think it's (the funeral) definitely going to be extremely emotional for everyone. As I said, it really hasn't sunk in with us," Warner said on Thursday.

"And obviously, there'll be a big, big, huge contingent of Victorians obviously being hosted at the MCG. There'll be lots and lots of people coming out to pay their respects.

"You've seen all the flowers and even cigarettes and beers placed on the Warnie statue at the MCG. It just shows you how many people he's touched and how many people are feeling it right now around the world," Warner added.

Warne's family will hold a private funeral for the cricket legend before the public service at the MCG, which is expected to have an attendance of over one lakh people.

"And yeah, definitely. I'll be trying to get down there for that," Warner said.

The third and final Australia vs Pakistan Test starts on March 21 and if it lasts five days, will finish on March 25, five days before the funeral.

Australia's tour of Pakistan 2022 concludes with the lone T20I in Rawalpindi on April 5. The IPL 2022 starts on March 26.

Warner, Pat Cummins Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were rested for the limited-overs in Pakistan but, as contracted players with the CA, they are not allowed to compete elsewhere until the end of the national team's engagement during the historic tour.

Reports also claimed that Australia's IPL contingent could arrive in India early and complete the quarantine period to join their respective teams as soon as possible.

For Warner and those who wish to attend Warne's farewell, they could so do during this window.

Warner, who left Sunrisers Hyderabad in controversial circumstances, will represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.