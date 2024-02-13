Sports

Serie A: Udinese Stun Juventus 1-0, Inter Milan Now Title Favourites

Losing at Serie A leaders Inter Milan can be forgiven, a defeat at home to relegation-threatened Udinese less so. Juventus were booed off the field by their fans on Tuesday, February 13 after a 0-1 loss at home to Udinese left their title hopes in tatters, Associated Press reported. Massimiliano Allegri's side, which lost 0-1 at league leaders Inter Milan last week, stayed seven points behind the Nerazzurri, who also have a game in hand. Juventus are only one point above third-place AC Milan. Lautaro Giannetti's first Serie A goal was enough to hand Udinese only their second win in 14 matches and lift them three points above the drop zone. Juventus forward Arkadiusz Milik missed a number of gilt-edged chances to equalize and also had a goal disallowed.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 13, 2024

Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' players walk on the pitch after a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.

1/9
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri, left, shouts during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.

2/9
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus

Juventus' Bremer, right, and Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca, left, challenge for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.

3/9
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, left, and Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca, right, go for a header during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.

4/9
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso, front right, plays the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.

5/9
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik, right, and Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca, left, challenge for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.

6/9
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso, reacts during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.

7/9
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Udinese's Lautaro Giannetti, third right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.

8/9
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Manuel Locatelli, front right, and Udinese's Florian Thauvin, left, challenge for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.

9/9
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus
Serie A 2023-24: Udinese vs Juventus | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Udinese's Lautaro Giannetti, third left, scores the opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.

