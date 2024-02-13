Juventus' players walk on the pitch after a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri, left, shouts during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' Bremer, right, and Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca, left, challenge for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, left, and Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca, right, go for a header during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso, front right, plays the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik, right, and Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca, left, challenge for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso, reacts during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.
Udinese's Lautaro Giannetti, third right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' Manuel Locatelli, front right, and Udinese's Florian Thauvin, left, challenge for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.
Udinese's Lautaro Giannetti, third left, scores the opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, in Turin, Italy.