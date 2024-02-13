Sports

Serie A: Udinese Stun Juventus 1-0, Inter Milan Now Title Favourites

Losing at Serie A leaders Inter Milan can be forgiven, a defeat at home to relegation-threatened Udinese less so. Juventus were booed off the field by their fans on Tuesday, February 13 after a 0-1 loss at home to Udinese left their title hopes in tatters, Associated Press reported. Massimiliano Allegri's side, which lost 0-1 at league leaders Inter Milan last week, stayed seven points behind the Nerazzurri, who also have a game in hand. Juventus are only one point above third-place AC Milan. Lautaro Giannetti's first Serie A goal was enough to hand Udinese only their second win in 14 matches and lift them three points above the drop zone. Juventus forward Arkadiusz Milik missed a number of gilt-edged chances to equalize and also had a goal disallowed.